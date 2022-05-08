ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Steubenville, OH

OVAC Track Championships are in the Books

 3 days ago

St. Clairsville, OH. (WTRF) – For the boy 4 by 200 meter relay, Cambridge won in about 1:30.

In the 1600 meter, Oak Glen’s Hannah Kilner was the 4A winner by a time of 5 minutes and 40 seconds.

Steubenville’s Brenton Jones won the 400 meter dash by just less than 50 seconds and the Big Red would have a good showing.

In the 1-2A 300 meter hurdles, Steubenville Central Catholic’s Clara Symingtone earned the victory with a time of 46.79 seconds.

Steubenville notched another victory with Micah Mitchell coming in first place in the same event.

Morgantown’s Lea Hatcher won the 800 meter relay with a time of 2 minutes and 17 seconds.

In the 200 meter dash for 4A, the Golden Bears Kami Ward won with a time of 26.49 seconds.

It came down to the wire for the boys 5A Championship. Morgantown and Steubenville were in the “running” at the very end of the final event; the 4 by 400 meter relay. The Big Red earned the championship and won by just 1 second.

