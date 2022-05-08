OVAC Track Championships are in the Books
St. Clairsville, OH. (WTRF) – For the boy 4 by 200 meter relay, Cambridge won in about 1:30.
In the 1600 meter, Oak Glen’s Hannah Kilner was the 4A winner by a time of 5 minutes and 40 seconds.
Steubenville’s Brenton Jones won the 400 meter dash by just less than 50 seconds and the Big Red would have a good showing.
In the 1-2A 300 meter hurdles, Steubenville Central Catholic’s Clara Symingtone earned the victory with a time of 46.79 seconds.
Steubenville notched another victory with Micah Mitchell coming in first place in the same event.
Morgantown’s Lea Hatcher won the 800 meter relay with a time of 2 minutes and 17 seconds.
In the 200 meter dash for 4A, the Golden Bears Kami Ward won with a time of 26.49 seconds.
It came down to the wire for the boys 5A Championship. Morgantown and Steubenville were in the “running” at the very end of the final event; the 4 by 400 meter relay. The Big Red earned the championship and won by just 1 second.Copyright 2022 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.
For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to WTRF.
Comments / 0