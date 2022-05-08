Parking Lot Party raises funds for education

RICHMOND, Va. – The Richmond Performing Arts Alliance (RPAA) hosted its annual Parking Lot Party Saturday.

The event in its third year featured bands, brews and bites.

Local musicians, Richmond Urban Dance, and an aerial circus wowed the crowd.

Proceeds benefited RPAA’s Bright Lights Education Initiatives, which benefit students of all ages and demographics in Richmond and the surrounding counties.

“We’re essentially a resource center for the performing arts in Richmond,” RPAA Executive Director Abbi Haggerty said. “We raise money to help sustain our historic theaters, the Carpenter Theatre and the Altria Theater. And provide a home for local arts organizations. We have education programs we take into schools and communities. And we also try to provide professional development opportunities for the artists here in Richmond.”

