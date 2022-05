SIOUX CITY — If it weren’t for them being traded, Owen Fowler and Damien Carfagna would be at home out the outside looking in. Those two Sioux City Musketeers are happy, however, that the USHL team that has a 2-0 series lead over Tri-City wanted their services, and they’re using those skills in the playoffs.

