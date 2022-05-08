ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Schuylerville, NY

Schuylerville storms back to top La Salle

By Griffin Haas
NEWS10 ABC
NEWS10 ABC
 3 days ago

TROY, N.Y. ( NEWS10 ) — The La Salle boys lacrosse team hosted Schuylerville on Saturday afternoon.

The Cadets jumped out to a 5-0 lead after the first quarter. The Black Horses were able to cut it to 5-3 at the half. Schuylerville continued the comeback in the second half, on their way to a 10-7 win.

Schuylerville will look to keep it rolling on Monday on the road against Greenwich, while La Salle will look to bounce back at home on Monday against Glens Falls.

