Democrats are unlikely to see the surge of angry abortion rights voters they hope for on midterm Election Day. Many are genuinely aggrieved by the expected rollback of abortion rights under Roe v. Wade, which was revealed by Justice Samuel Alito’s leaked majority opinion. But, as with so much that party officials flap in the public’s face, it is mostly a desperate, opportunistic attempt to deflect attention from the Democrats’ biggest political challenge this year.

CONGRESS & COURTS ・ 5 DAYS AGO