1 hospitalized after house fire near Grand Rapids

A person is in the hospital after a house fire in Plainfield Township late Saturday.

At 11: 31 p.m. Saturday, the fire broke out at a house in the 4400 block of Frost Avenue Northeast, not far from East Beltline Avenue. The first report said a person was trapped inside.

Upon arriving at the scene, firefighters found a single-family home well involved in flames. Kent County Sheriff's Office deputies confirmed that someone was still inside.

Plainfield firefighters made entry, located the the occupant and with assistance from the Grand Rapids Fire Department removed the person from the structure. The person was transferred to a Life EMS ambulance and was transported to the hospital with life-threatening injuries.

The Kent County Sheriff's Office told FOX 17 that a dog was also taken to the veterinarian.

The condition of the individual and the dog were not available Sunday.

