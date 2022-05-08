ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Grand Rapids, MI

1 hospitalized after house fire near Grand Rapids

By FOX 17 News
FOX 17 News West Michigan
FOX 17 News West Michigan
 4 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4QmoaV_0fWhYJwm00

A person is in the hospital after a house fire in Plainfield Township late Saturday.

At 11: 31 p.m. Saturday, the fire broke out at a house in the 4400 block of Frost Avenue Northeast, not far from East Beltline Avenue. The first report said a person was trapped inside.

Upon arriving at the scene, firefighters found a single-family home well involved in flames. Kent County Sheriff's Office deputies confirmed that someone was still inside.

Plainfield firefighters made entry, located the the occupant and with assistance from the Grand Rapids Fire Department removed the person from the structure. The person was transferred to a Life EMS ambulance and was transported to the hospital with life-threatening injuries.

The Kent County Sheriff's Office told FOX 17 that a dog was also taken to the veterinarian.

The condition of the individual and the dog were not available Sunday.

Comments / 0

Related
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Grand Rapids, MI
Crime & Safety
County
Kent County, MI
Local
Michigan Accidents
Kent County, MI
Crime & Safety
City
Grand Rapids, MI
Grand Rapids, MI
Accidents
Kent County, MI
Accidents
Local
Michigan Crime & Safety
abc57.com

White SUV involved in Kalamazoo hit-and-run

OSHTEMO TOWNSHIP, Mich. -- The Kalamazoo County Sheriff’s Department is investigating a hit-and-run resulting in injury that occurred on Wednesday morning. The crash occurred in the 6500 block of Rose Arbour Ave. after a man was hit by another driver while standing outside of his work truck. He sustained minor injuries.
KALAMAZOO, MI
MLive

Firefighters battle fire at Ottawa County gun club

OTTAWA COUNTY, MI – Multiple fire departments are responding Wednesday, May 11, to a fire at Blendon Pines Gun Club. Firefighters battled the fire, on 88th Avenue north of Polk Street, for about 90 minutes before bringing it under control around 2:15 p.m. Several fire departments responded to the...
OTTAWA COUNTY, MI
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Hospital#House Fire#Dog#Accident#Fox 17
13 ON YOUR SIDE

90-year-old Grand Rapids woman dead after crash

PLAINFIELD TOWNSHIP, Mich. — A 90-year-old woman from Grand Rapids is dead after a crash in Plainfield Township, the Kent County Sheriff's Office says. A Buick sedan was attempting to cross Plainfield Avenue from Vineyard Avenue just before 1:30 p.m., when the car was struck by a Ford SUV, killing the Buick's driver.
GRAND RAPIDS, MI
The Grand Rapids Press

Woman, 90, killed in Kent County crash

KENT COUNTY, MI – A 90-year-old woman has died in a crash Tuesday afternoon. The 90-year-old Grand Rapids woman was attempting to drive across Plainfield Avenue from Vineyard Avenue in Plainfield Township when her sedan was hit by a SUV around 1:30 p.m. May 10, the Kent County Sheriff’s Office said.
KENT COUNTY, MI
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Accidents
NewsBreak
Dogs
NewsBreak
Public Safety
22 WSBT

Missing Michigan City 3-year-old dies

A tragic update to a missing 3-year-old girl. Michigan City Police report that the missing girl has died. She was reported missing around 11:30 this morning from the 400 block of Long Beach Ln. Officers found the child along the north shoreline of Clare Lake off of Fairway Drive. First...
MICHIGAN CITY, IN
go955.com

Motorcyclist passes away at site of Allegan Co. crash

MANILUS TWP., MI (WKZO-AM/FM, May 11, 2022) – A 64-year-old Hamilton man lost his life after his motorcycle crashed on Wednesday afternoon in northern Allegan County. According to the county Sheriff’s Department, deputies and other first responders were dispatched to 58th Street near 130th Avenue around 12:20 PM. That was where a witness saw a northbound motorcycle going off of the roadway as it was attempted to negotiate a curve.
ALLEGAN COUNTY, MI
WWMT

Downed utility pole closes Portage Road overnight

KALAMAZOO, Mich. — Portage Road between Roseland Ave. and Southern Ave. was closed early Tuesday morning after a car crashed into a utility pole. Kalamazoo police said no one was injured in the incident. Portage Road was blocked off for several hours as Consumers Energy crews worked to clear...
KALAMAZOO, MI
MLive

Teen driver dies, passenger seriously injured in crash near Battle Creek

CALHOUN COUNTY, MI — Police said an 18-year-old man died after crashing his vehicle in the Urbandale area near Battle Creek. The man was identified as Ryan Millirans of Athens, Michigan, according to the Battle Creek Police Department. An 18-year-old passenger is in critical condition at Bronson Methodist Hospital in Kalamazoo as a result of the crash Monday, May 9.
BATTLE CREEK, MI
FOX 17 News West Michigan

FOX 17 News West Michigan

26K+
Followers
11K+
Post
4M+
Views
ABOUT

Read the latest Grand Rapids, Michgain news and weather from FOX 17 News West Michigan, updated throughout the day.

 https://www.fox17online.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy