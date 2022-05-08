ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
‘SNL’ Cold Open Imagines 13th-Century Abortion Discussion, Takes Aim at Alito’s Draft Opinion (Video)

By Adam Chitwood
 4 days ago
Just days after the leak of Supreme Court draft opinion potentially overturning Roe v. Wade, “Saturday Night Live” decided to tackle the issue right up front during the cold open. Instead of taking a contemporary approach to the material, the cold open flashed back to 13th-century England....

