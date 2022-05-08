‘SNL’ Cold Open Imagines 13th-Century Abortion Discussion, Takes Aim at Alito’s Draft Opinion (Video)

Senator Kirsten Gillibrand is urging men to think about how they would react if their body autonomy was decided by an authority. The Democrat gave a passionate speech against banning abortion after a leaked Supreme Court opinion revealed that Roe v. Wade would be overturned, enabling states to implement their own laws surrounding abortion, contraception and so on. Gillibrand said the potential decision to overturn the judgment was "bone-chilling" and labeled the battle over abortion rights in the U.S. the “biggest fight of a generation.” The New York senator called on her congressional colleagues to pass the Women's Health Protection Act (WHPA). "I would like to speak to America's men for one minute. And imagine you do not have authority over your own body for 10 months. Imagine if that decision-making would be taken away even if you would die in childbirth. Even if you couldn't decide who you were having children with, even if you couldn't decide when you were having that child,” she said, reported Fox News.

CONGRESS & COURTS ・ 3 DAYS AGO