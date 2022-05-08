UPDATE: 1 dead, three injured after shooting in Butler Co.

(Kali8/iStock)

FAIRFIELD — One man is dead, and three others are injured after a shooting in Fairfield late Saturday night.

Our news partners at WCPO reported investigators said four men were shot, one died, and the other three were taken to the hospital.

We called the Butler County Sheriff’s Office they told us crews were called to a shooting and stabbing at the Fraternal Order of Police building on Joe Nuxhall Way around 10:30 p.m.

The conditions of the three other men have not been made available.

Further details have not been made available at this time.

We will update this story once we learn more.

