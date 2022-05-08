Vikings advance to state for the first time in program history

Nebraska Football’s 2023 recruiting class is no longer ranked in the Top 25 according to ESPN. The Huskers are currently sitting with five commitments for the upcoming recruits. Benjamin Bahmer Tight End Pierce, NE 3-star Gunnar Gottula Offensive Line Lincoln, NE 4-star Dwight Bootle Defensive Back Miami, FL 3-star Sam Sledge Offensive Line Omaha, NE 3-star William Watson Quarterback Springfield, MA 3-star It’s no surprise that Nebraska has fallen out of the top 25 since ESPN last ranked the upcoming classes. With how much time Nebraska has spent in the transfer portal recruiting players like defensive lineman Ochaun Mathis, Devin Drew, and quarterbacks Casey Thompson and...

NEBRASKA STATE ・ 2 DAYS AGO