Grand Island, NE

Vikings advance to state for the first time in program history

By Nicole Weaving
foxnebraska.com
 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleGRAND ISLAND, Neb. — Northwest Girls Soccer made history on Saturday by securing their first-ever trip to Morrison Stadium after a 3-1 win over Platteview in the B-5 District Finals. "I couldn't ask for a better group of girls to be...

