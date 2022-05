The Minnesota State High School League held its annual Representative Assembly meeting Tuesday with two action items on the agenda: vote on boys volleyball as a MSHSL sanctioned sport, and consider a bylaw to add new language on participation for high school athletes. The proposal to make boys volleyball a sanctioned high school sport failed in 2021 by two votes. This year, the sport remained one vote short of approval. The MSHSL assembly defeated the proposal 31-17. The sport needed 32 votes, or two-thirds...

MINNESOTA STATE ・ 22 MINUTES AGO