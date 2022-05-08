Jean Paul Gaultier Taps Lotta Volkova for Latest Collaboration

Following multiple teasers, HYBE Corporation has finally unveiled the full tracklist for BTS‘ upcoming anthology album titled Proof. Arriving with three CDs in total, the launch will feature “brand new tracks, members’ selections, demo versions, unreleased tracks and more,” as explained in a press release. Highlights of the first CD, comprised of 19 tunes, include a remastered version of “Born Singer,” a track that was unofficially revealed in 2013. The second CD comes with 15 solo and sub-unit songs such as a brand new title “Run BTS.” The third and final CD — dedicated to ARMYs and dropping in physical CD version only — features 14 tracks such as unreleased titles “Young Love” and “Quotation Mark,” as well as demo versions of their previous hits “DNA,” “JUMP,” “I NEED U” and “Young Forever.” Through a song titled “For Youth,” the members of BTS express love and gratitude to their fans.
