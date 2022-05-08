ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Jean Paul Gaultier Taps Lotta Volkova for Latest Collaboration

Hypebae
 3 days ago

Following its partnerships with Glenn Martens and sacai's Chitose Abe, Jean Paul Gaultier has now joined forces with stylist Lotta Volkova on a new collection. Volkova is known for her unique creative direction and aesthetic, having been one of the key names behind Vetements' breakthrough as the brand's in-house stylist.

hypebae.com

Hypebae

Adidas and Gucci Collaborate On Retro Sportswear for the Modern Age

After months of anticipation following its Fall/Winter 2022 runway debut, adidas and Gucci dropped the next teaser for their upcoming partnership in the form of a lookbook shot by photographer Carlijn Jacobs. So far, the collaboration has resulted in a sportswear collection dripping in '70s and '80s nostalgia, designed by...
DESIGNERS & COLLECTIONS
PopSugar

Dua Lipa Covers Vogue in a Sheer Midi Dress and White Tank Top

Dua Lipa's evolution from a performer to full-fledged entrepreneur is highlighted in her July 2022 Vogue cover, which she graced in a look from the Prada fall 2022 collection titled "The Ideology of Prada." The collaborative product of Miuccia Prada and Raf Simons, the outfit consists of a gray embroidered sheer dress marked with Prada's triangle logo and a white tank top and black shorts underneath. Lipa posed barefoot on a chair, displaying a low bun parted in the middle and soft glam makeup contrasted with metallic eyeshadow. She wore no jewelry, presenting a somewhat pared-down version of her eccentric style.
BEAUTY & FASHION
Hello Magazine

Kate Hudson inundated with messages after making unexpected announcement

Kate Hudson has realized one of her dreams and has taken to Instagram to share the incredible news with her 15 million followers. Sharing two pictures of her looking casual in a pair of baggy dip-dyed trousers and a white tank top, and singing into a microphone, the actress announced a surprising career change.
CELEBRITIES
Jean Paul Gaultier
Hypebae

Jo Malone Taps Adwoa Aboah As Its New Global Ambassador

Cult-favorite fragrance brand Jo Malone has just revealed its partnership with mental health advocate, actor and model Adwoa Aboah, tapping the newest global ambassador as the face of its English Pear & Freesia scent. One of our generation's foremost voices breaking the stigma against mental health, Aboah aligns with the...
CELEBRITIES
Hypebae

2022 BAFTA TV Awards Red Carpet: Here Are The Best Dressed Celebrities

Just when you thought awards season was over, the 2022 BAFTA TV Awards arrives with jaw-dropping red carpet looks from our favorite British celebrities. Derby Girls and Bridgerton star Nicola Coughlan stole the show in an effervescent bubblegum pink gown, adorned with a joyfully oversized bow on her shoulder and made complete by a delightfully forty hem. Fellow British actor Tahirah Sharif followed suit as the starlet wore a strapless floor-length gown featuring a pale pink floral bodice and a tiered baby blue skirt.
CELEBRITIES
Hypebae

Jack Harlow Has a Hilariously Witty Response to That Viral Emma Chamberlain Met Gala Video

Jack Harlow was asked about his 2022 Met Gala exchange with Emma Chamberlain, and his reaction was everything. During an appearance on The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon, the "First Class" rapper recalled his funny encounter with Chamberlain who interviewed him at the gala. If you missed it, when their interview was over and it was time to part ways, Harlow told Chamberlain, "Love ya! Bye!" Chamberlain said the same thing and then had a hilarious reaction where it seemed like she almost questioned their interaction.
CELEBRITIES
Hypebae

Dover Street Market Celebrates Photo London 2022 With In-Store Activations

Dover Street Market London will be hosting a series of in-store events and installations to celebrate the seventh iteration of Somerset House's Photo London fair. Taking place from May 12-15, Dover Street Market London will feature exhibitions and special displays from brands including Craig Green, Marine Serre, Molly Goddard, Simone Rocha and Wales Bonner. The store will also be home to a series of new launches, such as the latest Stussy x Nike collaboration. Jil Sander will be showcasing its Spring/Summer 2022 campaign book shot by Chris Rhodes, while Kiko Kostadinov is set to launch an exclusive T-shirt in collaboration with DSM. Elsewhere, Raf Simons will be launching a series of special T-shirts in collaboration with British fashion photographer David Sims.
WORLD
Hypebae

Would You Buy These Extremely-Worn Balenciaga Sneakers for $625 USD?

In true Demna style, Balenciaga is once again making a disruptive move, launching a limited collection of overly distressed sneakers. Dubbed the Paris, the silhouette arrives in high-top and mule iterations. While the kicks currently available for pre-order aren't as worn out as seen in the campaign imagery above, each pair is cut throughout the upper with frayed edges on the collar, tongue and lacing system. Arriving in red, white and black, the shoes feature washed-out marks all over the midsole, with Balenciaga's logo appearing at the toe. The extremely distressed pairs, which prove that the Paris Sneaker is "meant to be worn for a lifetime" as explained in a press release, will be limited to 100 pairs in black and white.
APPAREL
Hypebae

Stay Glam and Glowing On-The-Go With KNC Beauty x BAPE's Travel Kit

KNC Beauty and BAPE's travel kit has officially been restocked for a limited time only. "This collaboration is a dream come true as I've been a BAPE head for over 15 years,'' said Kristen Noel Crawley, KNC Beauty's founder, in a press release last year. "BAPE has always been an inspiration to me dating back to our first KNC Beauty launch with BAPE-inspired camouflage print. Being able to use this iconic design and apply it to the ethos of KNC Beauty has been a wonderfully fulfilling experience for me."
BEAUTY & FASHION
loudersound.com

Måneskin tease summery new single Supermodel in new pool-side post

Måneskin will release a new single, Supermodel, on Friday, May 13. To tease the track, the band have shared a short visual posted on their social media accounts, captioned "Fancy a party?". Within the teaser, the Italian quartet lounge around the pool in high heels and fur coats under...
MUSIC
Hypebae

Campbell's SpaghettiOs Teams up With KidSuper for the Ultimate Lunchbox

Campbell's SpaghettiOs were given the ultimate '90s makeover thanks to Brooklyn-based label KidSuper, with a new partnership that resulted in 120 custom-designed lunchboxes. As part of the collaboration, each lunchbox features a matching SpaghettiOs container, all of which are available to purchase via the mobile app NTWRK.
BEAUTY & FASHION
Hypebae

ATP Atelier's Summer 2022 Campaign Is a Reminder Not All Vacations Are Picture-Perfect

ATP Atelier, the sustainable luxury brand from Sweden, has launched its first-ever High Summer collection with a series of tongue-in-cheek visuals. The campaign, dubbed "The Perfect Vacation," is a reminder that summer vacations aren't always picture-perfect and also serves as a celebration of "all the vacation pictures that never made the feed," as per a press release.
DESIGNERS & COLLECTIONS
Hypebae

See the Full Tracklist for BTS' Anthology Album, 'Proof'

Following multiple teasers, HYBE Corporation has finally unveiled the full tracklist for BTS' upcoming anthology album titled Proof. Arriving with three CDs in total, the launch will feature "brand new tracks, members' selections, demo versions, unreleased tracks and more," as explained in a press release. Highlights of the first CD, comprised of 19 tunes, include a remastered version of "Born Singer," a track that was unofficially revealed in 2013. The second CD comes with 15 solo and sub-unit songs such as a brand new title "Run BTS." The third and final CD — dedicated to ARMYs and dropping in physical CD version only — features 14 tracks such as unreleased titles "Young Love" and "Quotation Mark," as well as demo versions of their previous hits "DNA," "JUMP," "I NEED U" and "Young Forever." Through a song titled "For Youth," the members of BTS express love and gratitude to their fans.
MUSIC
Hypebae

KidSuper Casts Passersby in Latest Lookbook

For its Spring/Summer 2022 offering, KidSuper takes a nontraditional approach to model casting, plucking people right from the street to show off its forthcoming collection. Founder Colm Dillane detailed the unique process in an Instagram post writing, "This is the best lookbook ever: we just opened the gate in front of the store and asked people that walked by. It was raining and I didn't expect it to go so well. Everyone was so fu*king amazing to meet and talk to, what a beautiful experience."
BEAUTY & FASHION
Hypebae

Loewe Unveils Pre-Fall 2022 Campaign Featuring Kaia Gerber

Spanish luxury brand Loewe has released its pre-Fall 2022 campaign captured by the legendary German photographer Juergen Teller. Featuring model Kaia Gerber, alongside Welsh actor Anthony Hopkins, Saudi Arabian musician Alewya, Japanese Paralympic athlete Maya Nakanishi and American sculptor Lynda Benglis. Infused with Teller's signature visual humor, the fashion label's...
DESIGNERS & COLLECTIONS
Hypebae

Melissa Debuts Y2K-Inspired "Real Jelly" Collection

Melissa, the Brazilian footwear and accessories label, has dropped its most Y2K collection to date. Dubbed "Real Jelly," the range transports us back to the 2000s when jelly sandals were a must-have fashion piece. The collection is focused on the slogan "We made the first Melissa. You made...
DESIGNERS & COLLECTIONS
Hypebae

Dior's Fall 2022 Campaign Fuses Past and Present

Dior's new Fall 2022 campaign aims to bring the history of the brand into the contemporary world, through a series of sleek group portraits shot by photographer Alice Mann. The new campaign is centered around strength and unity and seeks to evoke messages of sisterhood, self-affirmation and power. The family Burlap Bag is the hero piece tying the campaign and its models together, alongside the iconic Dior Book Tote bag. Further emphasizing the message of togetherness, the phrase "L'union fait la force," which directly translates to "strength through unity" is emblazoned across skirts and jackets.
DESIGNERS & COLLECTIONS

