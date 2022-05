Herman Bartels Sr. went to bed on May 8, 1905 at his palatial Italianate home at 915 West Genesee Street, a contented and extremely successful man. Having emigrated from Prussia in 1872, Bartels spent time in Ohio and Indiana before settling in Syracuse in 1888, with his wife and four children. He quickly found employment as the brew master for the Haberle Brewing Company, one of the city’s preeminent breweries, located on the corner of McBride and Butternut Streets.

