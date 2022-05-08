ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
San Francisco, CA

Ja Morant Reacts to Play that Resulted in Injury After Game 3

By C.J. Peterson
Inside The Warriors
Inside The Warriors
 3 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4YQ4ua_0fWhTuha00

Ja Morant took his reaction to Twitter following an apparent knee injury in Game 3.

View the original article to see embedded media.

Memphis Grizzlies guard Ja Morant is injured as well as frustrated.

After exiting Game 3 against the Golden State Warriors at Chase Center with a apparent knee injury Saturday night, the second-year star reacted to the play that may have tweaked his right knee.

"Broke the code," Morant tweeted (and then deleted) along with a video of Jordan Poole and Andrew Wiggins trapping him near mid court.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=30mapm_0fWhTuha00

Morant, who scored 34 points in a blowout loss for the Grizzlies left the game shortly after the play in question as the Grizzlies trailed by 18 points with 6:55 to play in the fourth.

Clutching his right knee, Morant tried to shake off the injury that was visibly bothering him but was unable to play through the discomfort. While being tended to on the Memphis bench, Morant was seen yelling in pain and perhaps frustration with a towel over his head.

The reaction "broke the code," stems from Warriors head coach Steve Kerr and his reaction to a flagrant 2 foul assessed to Memphis guard Dillon Brooks. Brooks infamously took out Warriors guard Gary Payton II early in Game 2, resulting in a broken elbow.

Brooks was also suspended for one game due to his foul in which the NBA viewed as excessive.

Poole, who was involved in the play that injured Morant Saturday night also reacted to Morant's comments after the game.

"It's a basketball play," Poole said. "We doubled him and I went for the ball. Obviously you don't want to see anybody get hurt. I'm not even that type of player."

It isn't clear what the extent of Morant's injury is or if he'll miss time in the series but clearly this matchup is getting more chippy by the day.

Comments / 4

present~moment
3d ago

It he got injured by That slight knee grab (in which Poole was going for the ball) then he’s going to really struggle as he gets older….

Reply(1)
6
Related
fadeawayworld.net

Charles Barkley Sounds Off On The Jordan Poole Foul On Ja Morant: "I've Been Kissed Harder Than That."

Warriors guard Jordan Poole was put on blast after yesterday's game, drawing criticism from players, fans, and analysts. It all started with a play on Ja Morant, who suffered a knee injury in the fourth quarter. In a clip that has made its rounds on social media, Poole appears to swipe at Morant's knee -- prompting the Grizzlies star to call him out after the game.
NBA
fadeawayworld.net

The Dallas Mavericks Fan That Troubled Chris Paul's Family Was Reportedly Trying To Give Them "Unwanted Hugs"

One of the biggest stories in the NBA this week has been the incident that occurred after Game 4 of the Dallas Mavericks vs. Phoenix Suns series when Chris Paul's mom had hands put on her by a fan sitting behind her. New updates have been coming out about the situation, with a video showing exactly what happened and the fan also posting his side of the story on social media.
DALLAS, TX
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
San Francisco, CA
Local
California Basketball
San Francisco, CA
Sports
Local
California Sports
San Francisco, CA
Basketball
ClutchPoints

Jeanie Buss sends stern warning shot to Lakers organization after disappointing season

The 2022 NBA Playoffs are in full swing, which is only making Los Angeles Lakers fans even more frustrated over the team’s failure to even make the cut — or even the Play-In tournament. Just imagine how much more disappointed Lakers controlling owner Jeanie Buss is of the franchise that has a rich tradition of not just appearing in the playoffs, but winning NBA championships.
LOS ANGELES, CA
FanSided

Chris Paul’s mom explains interaction with Mavs fan that led to ejection

The details surrounding the interaction between Phoenix Suns point guard Chris Paul’s mom and wife and Dallas Mavericks fans have been further explained. It’s the Western Conference Semifinals, and the Phoenix Suns lost their second consecutive game in Game 4. The Suns could have wrapped up the series by this point with their initial 2-0 lead, but going 2-2 puts them in a more precarious position.
PHOENIX, AZ
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Dillon Brooks
Person
Ja Morant
Person
Jordan Poole
Person
Gary Payton
On3.com

NBA announces MVP for the 2021-2022 season

On Monday morning, the winner of the 2021-2022 NBA MVP award was revealed. According to ESPN’s Adrian Wojnarowski, Denver Nuggets center Nikola Jokic has won the prestigious award for the second consecutive season. Jokic is in his seventh NBA season, all of which have been spent with the Nuggets....
NBA
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Sports#The Golden State Warriors#Chase Center#Broke#Morant Saturday
fadeawayworld.net

Stephen Curry's Contract Breakdown: The Warriors Superstar Is Earning $13,681 Per Minute

When Steph Curry signed his four-year, $215 contract extension, it made him one of the highest-paid players in all of the NBA. While the money seems like a lot, Curry deserves it. He helped the Warriors make five consecutive appearances in the NBA Finals where the team won three championships. He also won two MVP awards and was the main leader of the 73-win team that set the league record for wins.
NBA
ESPN

Memphis Grizzlies star Ja Morant sits out Game 4 loss at Golden State Warriors due to knee injury

SAN FRANCISCO -- The Memphis Grizzlies were without star point guard Ja Morant due to a right knee injury in Monday night's 101-98 Game 4 loss to the Golden State Warriors. Grizzlies coach Taylor Jenkins said the team will take Morant's knee issue day by day. The point guard underwent an MRI but Jenkins would not reveal the results. The team has not specified exactly what Morant's knee injury is other than right knee soreness.
MEMPHIS, TN
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
NBA
NewsBreak
Twitter
NewsBreak
Basketball
NBA Teams
Memphis Grizzlies
NBA Teams
Golden State Warriors
Larry Brown Sports

NBA makes decision on Jordan Poole discipline

The NBA has weighed in on Jordan Poole’s grab at Ja Morant’s knee, and determined that nothing more needs to come of it. Multiple reports Sunday indicated that Poole will not face any discipline for a controversial play in Game 4 of the Western Conference semifinals. Poole appeared to grab at Morant’s knee while going for a loose ball, leading to a knee injury for the Memphis guard.
NBA
ESPN

Memphis Grizzlies' Ja Morant has bone bruise, doubtful for remainder of playoffs

MEMPHIS -- Grizzlies star point guard Ja Morant has a bone bruise in his right knee and is considered doubtful for the remainder of the playoffs, the team announced Tuesday. The Grizzlies said Morant underwent an MRI that revealed the extent of the injury. Memphis will be without its star point guard for a second straight game as the Grizzlies try to avoid elimination against the Golden State Warriors at home in Game 5 on Wednesday.
MEMPHIS, TN
Inside The Warriors

Inside The Warriors

San Francisco, CA
2K+
Followers
252
Post
779K+
Views
ABOUT

The latest coverage of the Golden State Warriors

 https://www.si.com/nba/warriors

Comments / 0

Community Policy