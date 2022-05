The Mets continue their push ahead of the NL East, now 7 games ahead of the competition. The New York Mets are amongst the MLB's best through a month of the season, and now will look to flex their muscles against the NL East's worst team the Washington Nationals. The Nats are in the early stages of a rebuild and it's showing as the team is 10-21 on the season.

NEW YORK CITY, NY ・ 3 HOURS AGO