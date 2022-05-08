ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Reelz Airing Documentaries On Eddie Guerrero, Andre The Giant, MCW To Debut On FITE, The Gathering III Guest Lineup

By Ben Kerin
411mania.com
 3 days ago

Cover picture for the article– The Reelz cable network will be debuting two new episodes of their Celebrity Autopsy series tonight. These episodes will take a look at the lives and passings of Andre the Giant and Eddie Guerrero. PWInsider has revealed the episodes will air as part of a marathon of WWE-centric content today...

411mania.com

ComicBook

(Photo) Cody Rhodes Left WrestleMania Backlash With Nasty Bruises on His Back

Cody Rhodes kicked off WWE's WrestleMania Backlash against Seth Rollins, the opponent he faced in his shocking WWE Return at WrestleMania. The two tore the house down and started off Backlash in style, and it's going to be difficult for any match on the card to top it. It did take a physical toll on Rhodes, as you can witness firsthand in a new photo shared on Twitter. The photo, which you can see below, shows Rhodes' back and face, and his back looks pretty rough after the back and forth with Rollins. You can check out the post below.
WWE
PWMania

WWE RAW Results – May 9, 2022

WWE RAW Results – May 9, 2022. – The post-WrestleMania Backlash edition of WWE RAW opens up on the USA Network with a video looking at how The Bloodline defeated Drew McIntyre and RAW Tag Team Champions RK-Bro in last night’s six-man main event. We’re now live from the XL Center in Hartford, Connecticut as Jimmy Smith welcomes us. He’s joined at ringside by Corey Graves and Byron Saxton.
HARTFORD, CT
Maryland State
ClutchPoints

Michael Jordan’s wife Yvette Prieto

Michael Jordan is commonly known for being one of the greatest basketball players of all time. He’s easily one of the most influential people in the world since his dominant days in the 1990s, where he put the Chicago Bulls on the map. For being a cultural icon, Jordan has been able to keep his personal life private for the most part. In this specific post, though, we’re going to focus on Michael Jordan’s wife Yvette Prieto.
CELEBRITIES
wrestlingrumors.net

WATCH: Wrestling Couple Gets Married In Amazing Ceremony

That’s a special one. There are a lot of complications that come with being in the wrestling business, with relationships being up near the top of the list. Being in a relationship is hard enough for regular people but being on the road all the time makes it even more complicated. It can be difficult to find time together, but now two wrestlers have found a way to make it work in a unique way.
RELATIONSHIP ADVICE
stillrealtous.com

Rhea Ripley Confirms She’s Dating AEW Star

Recently it’s been rumored that former Raw Women’s Champion Rhea Ripley is dating current AEW star Buddy Matthews, and Ripley recently confirmed that rumors. A fan on Twitter jokingly asked Rhea Ripley what Buddy Matthews has that she doesn’t to which Rhea reipled, “Me.”. Ripley also...
WWE
Popculture

Two Former WWE Superstars Get Married in Alaska

Two former WWE Superstars are now a married couple. Karrion Kross and Scarlett Bordeaux tied the knot on a glacier in Alaska. The wedding happened six months after Kross and Bordeaux announced their engagement and was posted on Kross' YouTube channel. "Hello Everyone, Elizabeth and I have recently eloped- we're...
RELATIONSHIP ADVICE
wrestlingrumors.net

Yes And Yes: Two Former WWE Stars Announce Their Engagement

That’s always nice to see. Wrestlers have a rather hectic schedule which does not leave them a lot of free time. As they have to go from one city to another for every show, their personal lives take a toll because there is only so much time to take care of things. This includes relationships, but now two former WWE stars have managed to do something that is pretty cool.
WWE
PWMania

Naomi Addresses Rumors Of Her Joining The Bloodline Faction

While speaking to Inside The Ropes, Naomi addressed the rumors of her possibly joining The Bloodline faction with her husband Jimmy Uso…. “I’m definitely not opposed to it [turning heel] and I think that it’s so important in our business to grow and evolve but, if it ain’t there organically then I don’t want it and I don’t want it to be something just for the sake of doing it. Just, okay, we’ve seen her in the ‘Glow’ for this long. Let’s just go heel, see something different. I really believe in it evolving naturally there. No [I don’t think it would be forced for me to be in The Bloodline]. It definitely works but I think just right now, there has to be a way to get me there because I’m so not affiliated with them right now on the show, you know what I mean? So, and they’re killing it. The faction is incredible. Like, if ain’t broke, don’t fix it.”
CELEBRITIES
wrestlinginc.com

WWE Announces Charlotte Flair Injury At WWE WrestleMania Backlash

WWE announced that Charlotte Flair has suffered a, “fracture of the radius” during her I Quit match against Ronda Rousey at WWE WrestleMania Backlash. The Queen lost her SmackDown Women’s Championship against the former UFC star on the show. She uttered the words, “I Quit,” after Ronda locked in an armbar on Charlotte Flair inside a chair. Despite a valiant effort throughout the bout, that was enough to force her to quit.
CHARLOTTE, NC
ComicBook

Chris Rock Finally Breaks Silence on Will Smith's Oscars Slap

After weeks of silence, Chris Rock has finally addressed his now-infamous incident with Will Smith at March's 94th Annual Academy Awards. During another sold-out show at Baltimore's Lyric Performing Arts Center on Friday, Rock directly referenced the slap, but only spent a second on it before moving on with his set.
BALTIMORE, MD
stillrealtous.com

Top WWE Star Reportedly Written Off TV

The WWE roster is loaded with talent at the moment, but you never know when one of the company’s top stars may need to take some time off. On Sunday night Charlotte Flair dropped the SmackDown Women’s Championship to Ronda Rousey at WrestleMania Backlash, and it looks like the title change was done to get Flair off TV for a while.
WWE
PWMania

Charlotte Flair Taking Time Off From WWE

Charlotte Flair is no longer the WWE SmackDown Women’s Champion. She dropped the title to Ronda Rousey in an I Quit Match at the WrestleMania Backlash event in Providence, R.I on Sunday night. On the broadcast, WWE did an injury angle to give Flair an out of storylines. Fightful...
CHARLOTTE, NC
ComicBook

WWE Backlash: Fans Shocked At Pat McAfee's The Fiend Reference

When the WWE let Bray Wyatt loose, the fan wrestling community was stunned, with the masked superstar having yet to make a return to the wrestling world since leaving the company. Now, it seems that the Fiend was able to make a return at the latest Pay-Per-View event in quite the unorthodox way as Pat McAfee thought he spotted the demonic wrestler in the crowd, and fans are stunned at Bray Wyatt's mention. With Backlash already seeing Rhea Ripley joining Edge's dark faction in Judgement Day, Backlash has definitely been a dark one this year.
WWE
FanSided

Edge haircut on WWE Raw has wrestling fans feeling some type of way

Following WWE WrestleMania Backlash, Edge unveiled a new haircut, and wrestling fans shared their thoughts. WWE’s premium live event, WrestleMania Backlash, took place on Sunday, May 8. The card featured three rematches from WrestleMania 38, one of them being Edge vs. A.J. Styles. Much like at WWE’s biggest show of the year, Edge picked up the win, but not without some help from newest Judgment Day member, Rhea Ripley.
WWE

