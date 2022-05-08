Double Tunnel Vision 5K benefits Lions Club of Mobile’s sight programs

Riding a bike is something I imagine most of us take for granted. Once we learn how to keep our balance (after many failed tries, I'm sure), it's nothing for us to hop on and take off down the road or our favorite trail through the woods without giving the fact that we're maintaining that balance we struggled with early on an ounce of thought. For children with disabilities in the Tri-State area, it's an experience they may long for, but haven't had the opportunity to try themselves due to their diagnosis. However, the Easterseals Rehab Center in Evansville gives them that opportunity with their annual, "iCan Bike" day camp coming up in June.

EVANSVILLE, IN ・ 2 DAYS AGO