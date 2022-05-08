ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Mobile, AL

Double Tunnel Vision 5K benefits Lions Club of Mobile’s sight programs

By WALA Staff
WALA-TV FOX10
 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleMOBILE, Ala. (WALA) - Runners were up bright and early Saturday morning for the Double Tunnel Vision 5K run. Proceeds from the race benefits the sight programs of the Lions Club...

WALA-TV FOX10

“Walk a Mile in My Shoes” event for Foster Care Awareness Month

MOBILE, Ala. (WALA) - May is Foster Care Awareness Month and to recognize the occasion Fostering Together is hosting “Walk a Mile in My Shoes.” FOX10′s Lenise Ligon sat down with Rachel Webb and Stephanie Streeter to talk more about it. --- Download the FOX10 Weather App....
MOBILE, AL
WALA-TV FOX10

Theodore business donates golf cart to volunteer organization

THEODORE, Ala. (WALA) - The United States V-Shock Operations Corps got a brand-new addition -- a silver Yamaha golf cart with personalized decals. The cart was donated by small business Cart Dr. in Theodore. U.S. V-Shock is an all-volunteer organization of veterans and current members that complete missions such as...
THEODORE, AL
WKRG News 5

Shooting at McDonald’s drive-thru in Mobile

MOBILE, Ala. (WKRG) — Mobile Police are investigating a shooting where one person’s vehicle was shot in a McDonald’s drive-thru off Hillcrest Road Sunday, May 8.  Officers were called to the shooting early Sunday morning, at about 9:30 a.m. The shooting happened after two people got into an argument while waiting in the drive-thru, according […]
MOBILE, AL
OBA

Gulf Coast Hot Air Balloon Festival announces entertainment lineup

Foley, Ala. – (OBA) – The South Baldwin Chamber of Commerce is excited to share the entertainment lineup for the 18th Annual Gulf Coast Hot Air Balloon Festival presented by Wolf Bay Restaurant. In addition to arts and crafts vendors, children’s activities, hot air balloon rides and balloon...
FOLEY, AL
WALA-TV FOX10

6-year-old allowed to run full marathon

CINCINNATI (WXIX/Gray News) - Controversy followed the Flying Pig Marathon last weekend after a 6-year-old was allowed to run the full 26.2-mile race. The 6-year-old’s family, numbering eight total, ran the race together and finished with the same time. The other five children are ages 11, 15, 17, 19 and 20.
Top 5 Most Popular Restaurants in Mobile, Alabama

This list is based on prior customer reviews. The Hummingbird Way is a seafood/bar restaurant in Mobile, Alabama. They have a variety of menu options, from small plates for appetizers to full meals for lunch and dinner. In addition to their regular menu, they also offer daily specials that change depending on what's fresh at the market. Their food is reasonably priced and the atmosphere inside the restaurant is laid back with a hint of elegance: wood floors, white tablecloths, and candles on every table make for an inviting setting. The staff is friendly and attentive--they've been known to be especially accommodating towards children. The Hummingbird Way offers delivery service within five miles of its location.
MOBILE, AL
WDAM-TV

YMCA stresses importance of child swim lessons during summer

PINE BELT, Miss. (WDAM) - As warmer weather brings young children closer to the water, parents become concerned for their children’s safety. YMCA Southeast Mississippi CEO Matt Rumph says getting your child involved in swim lessons can be crucial during these summer months. “The biggest skill you can teach...
HATTIESBURG, MS
kmvt

Local baseball program asking for the community’s help

TWIN FALLS, Idaho (KMVT/KSVT) — Idaho’s high school baseball season is nearing its end, and the Legion summer season is right around the corner. Now, one program is asking for the community’s help. The Twin Falls Hawks are hosting the first annual cornhole tournament fundraiser on May...
TWIN FALLS, ID
WALA-TV FOX10

Blood moon total lunar eclipse coming this weekend

MONTGOMERY, Ala. (WSFA) - Something we don’t get to witness very often is going to happen in the night sky this coming Sunday -- a total lunar eclipse!. Total lunar eclipses are only viewable about once every 2.5 years in Alabama, on average. For that reason alone you should consider venturing out and joining millions of others witnessing this event. I assure you it will be time well spent if the sky is clear.
ASTRONOMY
WALA-TV FOX10

Small twister, big impact

MOBILE, Ala. (WALA) - Friday mornings tornado off of Broad street really goes to show what an enigma these storms can be. It touched down on top of the Greer’s supermarket, tore off part of the roof, but then destroyed the Family Dollar which was attached to the same building.
MOBILE, AL
WKRG News 5

PHOTOS: Dismantling of the WKRG News 5 set

MOBILE, Ala. (WKRG) — WKRG News 5 is currently working on making a new set. On Monday, May 9 the old set that you have known for a long time has been dismantled. Although the set is going away it will be reused. The University of South Alabama will revitalize the old WKRG News 5 […]
WALA-TV FOX10

Letter Carriers’ 30th Annual Stamp Out Hunger Food Drive

The following information was provided by Feeding the Gulf Coast:. For 30 years, Feeding the Gulf Coast has been honored by the generous donations of food from our community during the National Association of Letter Carriers’ 30th Annual Stamp Out Hunger food drive – the largest, single-day effort to put food on the table for millions of Americans across the nation. This year’s event will take place, Saturday, May 14, with a goal of collecting more than 100,000 pounds of food.
MOBILE, AL
99.5 WKDQ

Registration Deadline for Easterseals ‘iCan Bike’ is May 16 + Event Volunteers Needed

Riding a bike is something I imagine most of us take for granted. Once we learn how to keep our balance (after many failed tries, I'm sure), it's nothing for us to hop on and take off down the road or our favorite trail through the woods without giving the fact that we're maintaining that balance we struggled with early on an ounce of thought. For children with disabilities in the Tri-State area, it's an experience they may long for, but haven't had the opportunity to try themselves due to their diagnosis. However, the Easterseals Rehab Center in Evansville gives them that opportunity with their annual, "iCan Bike" day camp coming up in June.
EVANSVILLE, IN
WKRG News 5

‘Black Farmers Town Hall’ gives access to underrepresented

MOBILE, Ala. (WKRG) — A nonprofit in the Mobile area, that helps businesses that are overlooked and underrepresented have a voice, hosts its second Black Farmers Town Hall on Monday, May 9. Vivian’s Door has been working with businesses throughout the state of Alabama to help them grow. The nonprofit’s website describes the organization as, […]
MOBILE, AL

