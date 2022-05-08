Double Tunnel Vision 5K benefits Lions Club of Mobile’s sight programs

This list is based on prior customer reviews. The Hummingbird Way is a seafood/bar restaurant in Mobile, Alabama. They have a variety of menu options, from small plates for appetizers to full meals for lunch and dinner. In addition to their regular menu, they also offer daily specials that change depending on what's fresh at the market. Their food is reasonably priced and the atmosphere inside the restaurant is laid back with a hint of elegance: wood floors, white tablecloths, and candles on every table make for an inviting setting. The staff is friendly and attentive--they've been known to be especially accommodating towards children. The Hummingbird Way offers delivery service within five miles of its location.
