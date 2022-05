LAS VEGAS (KTNV) — Mother’s Day has already produced strong winds possible for the mountains, prompting dust storm warnings across the Southern Great Basin. This upper-level low pressure system can still knock out gusts as high 65 mph. There is a High Winds Warning in effect for most of Clark county and for the most southern point of Nye county until the early morning hours Monday. West winds will be sustained between 30 to 40 mph.

CLARK COUNTY, NV ・ 2 DAYS AGO