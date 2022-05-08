ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Bottineau, ND

Bottineau Winter Park asks skiers for donations for new T-Bar

By Grace Kraemer
KFYR-TV
 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleBOTTINEAU, N.D. (KMOT) – While many of us are planning our summer activities, Bottineau Winter Park is already thinking about the 2022-2023 winter season. The winter park is looking to replace their T-Bar machine. The existing...

