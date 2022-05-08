ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Virginia Beach, VA

Aftermath of Friday evening storm

 3 days ago

HAMPTON ROADS, Va. (WAVY) — A powerful weather system passed through much of Hampton Roads and Northeastern North Carolina Friday evening.

The evening storms brought back-to-back tornado warnings which began in Bertie, North Carolina, and spread to Chesapeake and southern Virginia Beach as the night went on.

The storms brought damaging winds that brought down trees and even hail.

    Tree down across Sandbridge Road in Virginia Beach. May 6, 2022
Copyright 2022 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

