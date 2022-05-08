Aftermath of Friday evening storm

HAMPTON ROADS, Va. (WAVY) — A powerful weather system passed through much of Hampton Roads and Northeastern North Carolina Friday evening.

The evening storms brought back-to-back tornado warnings which began in Bertie, North Carolina, and spread to Chesapeake and southern Virginia Beach as the night went on.

The storms brought damaging winds that brought down trees and even hail.

Tree down across Sandbridge Road in Virginia Beach. May 6, 2022



