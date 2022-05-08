ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Pittsfield, MA

Recollections of a Pittsfield Kid: The road not taken

By Bob Connors
theberkshireedge.com
 3 days ago

Cover picture for the article“Recollections of a Pittsfield Kid” is a series of vignettes exploring the author’s youthful days in the Osceola Park neighborhood of Pittsfield, Massachusetts, during the 1950s and early 1960s. At the time of these adventures, the author was between six and 14 years old. As a kid,...

theberkshireedge.com

Comments / 0

Related
WSBS

Popular Massachusetts Getaway Spot Letting Women Drop Their Tops

If you had to guess, Berkshire County, what popular vacation getaway do you think will be allowing women to go topless this summer? Well, topless while they're at the beach, anyway. Here are a few hints: Beautiful dune-packed beaches. Steepled churches. Boutiques. Restaurants. Cobblestoned streets. The Gardiner's Corner sign. Brant...
BERKSHIRE COUNTY, MA
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Pittsfield, MA
City
Washington, MA
State
Massachusetts State
State
Washington State
Pittsfield, MA
Entertainment
Local
Massachusetts Entertainment
WSBS

New England Residents Should Steer Clear of Eating These Chocolates

Admit it. You have some chocolates hanging around your house. Who doesn't? I can't blame you if you do especially when you consider the fine chocolate shops we have throughout Berkshire County including locations in Pittsfield, Lenox, Great Barrington, Stockbridge, Lee, and Sheffield just to name a few. Yes, Berkshire County residents love chocolate.
BERKSHIRE COUNTY, MA
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Robert Frost
WMTW

Man in protective custody after incident on bridge between Maine and NH

KITTERY, Maine — The Piscataqua River Bridge carrying Interstate 95 between Kittery and Portsmouth, New Hampshire, has reopened in both directions. The Maine State Police were called to an incident involving a man on the northbound side of the Piscataqua Bridge Thursday morning. Officials say the man was experiencing...
KITTERY, ME
WUPE

Here’s When You Can Legally Turn Left on Red in Massachusetts

I've been working the morning shift in Berkshire County for over 10 years now. Driving from Pittsfield to Great Barrington at 3:30/4:00 am in the morning, I can say there are barely any other vehicles on the road. Many times there isn't a single vehicle on the road for quite a stretch. It is very tempting for me to just drive through a red light but I obviously respect the laws of the road. Let's be honest, if I were to do that, it would just be my luck and I would be nailed with a ticket, blemishes on my driving record, and plenty of headaches. Who needs that? I don't need to pay a fine on top of the expensive gas prices here in Massachusetts.
PITTSFIELD, MA
IN THIS ARTICLE
#The Road Not Taken#Berkshire Eagle
WUPE

Could Massachusetts Be Affected By a New Type of Harmful Tick This Year?

There's no argument that Massachusetts is a beautiful place to experience spring and summer, all four seasons really. It seems like Massachusetts is the epicenter for outdoor beauty. Berkshire County, in particular, is an area that many city people including Boston, New York, and other areas moved to right away when the pandemic struck so they could get away from close proximity of people and have a lot of open outdoor space. Whether those folks were moving to Pittsfield, Great Barrington, Stockbridge, Lee, Lenox, West Stockbridge, New Marlborough, North Adams, Adams, Williamstown, Cheshire, Lanesborough, Sandisfield, Otis, Egremont, and so on, Berkshire County definitely was able to deliver the vast open spaces that people needed during the pandemic.
MASSACHUSETTS STATE
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Books & Literature
NewsBreak
Entertainment
NewsBreak
Batman
94.9 HOM

Remember Bugaboo Creek Steakhouse in New England?

Did you really grow up in the Northeast if you weren't scared out of your pants by a talking light-up Christmas tree suddenly coming to life inches away from you?. That wouldn't be an abnormal occurrence if you were paying a visit to Bugaboo Creek. What was Bugaboo Creek?. Bugaboo...
NASHUA, NH
Boston 25 News WFXT

Couples scramble as popular Mass. wedding venue is set to close

TEWKSBURY, Mass. — A popular country club and wedding venue will close at the end of 2022, forcing dozens of engaged couples with later wedding dates to find new venues. Tewksbury Country Club owner Marc Ginsburg made the announcement Thursday on Facebook. Within an hour of posting, hundreds of people shared their memories of weddings, showers and unforgettable events over 2.5 decades.
TEWKSBURY, MA
97.5 WOKQ

Why Was the Entire Route 95 Piscataqua River Bridge Closed?

A fluid situation on the Piscataqua River Bridge forced police to make the decision to close the Route 95 crossing between Maine and New Hampshire during Thursday morning's commute. The closure brought traffic to a standstill on both sides of the bridge, creating big delays through downtown Portsmouth as drivers...
PORTSMOUTH, NH

Comments / 0

Community Policy