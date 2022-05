Penn State is making a move on a Class of 2024 quarterback already committed to Florida State. Luke Kromenhoek, from Georgia, announced on Twitter he has received an offer to play for Penn State. Kromenhoek committed to Florida State in late March of this year, the same month he attended a Florida State junior day event. He also made an unofficial follow-up visit in April. But he was still on the radar for Penn State, and a seemingly pleasant conversation with James Franklin and offensive coordinator Mike Yurcich ultimately led to Penn State’s official offer for the Florida State commit. Kromenhoek...

STATE COLLEGE, PA ・ 12 HOURS AGO