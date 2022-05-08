ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Peoria, IL

Peoria residents gather to speak out against gun violence

By Harry Croton
hoiabc.com
 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articlePEORIA (Heart of Illinois ABC) - Dozens gathered along the Peoria riverfront Saturday to speak out against gun violence and stand with the families of victims. Several speakers took the podium to discuss how gun violence has impacted their lives, and what...

www.hoiabc.com

Comments / 6

David Hedges
3d ago

There's no such thing as gun violence. The problem is criminal violence involving guns. Untill the city gets the criminals off the streets, nothing will change.

Reply(2)
6
mike
3d ago

they need to take care of the babies having babies problem people to young having kids and dont take responsibilty and let the streets raise their kids

Reply
2
Related
WCIA

Decatur man speaks up after a violent week

DECATUR, Ill. (WCIA) — Shemuel Sanders has been working to help end gun violence for years now.He’s been putting together events for the community, reaching out to youth, and providing resources.That’s because Sanders said every time he hears about violence in any community it brings back memories of when it affected him. Sanders said, “Every […]
DECATUR, IL
Central Illinois Proud

Gun buyback event puts 47 guns in police custody

PEORIA, Ill. (WMBD) — In an effort to get guns off the street, Peoria leaders held a gun buyback event Saturday, bringing in a total of 47 firearms to police custody. At four separate locations in the city, people could turn in their fully functional guns, no questions asked. In return, they received a gift card for $100.
PEORIA, IL
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Illinois State
City
Peoria, IL
Peoria, IL
Crime & Safety
Local
Illinois Crime & Safety
Fox News

Florida sheriff arrests own daughter for meth trafficking

A sheriff in Florida arrested his own daughter on drug charges as his department continues its war on addictive substances. Franklin County Sheriff A.J. Smith gave a statement on April 19 confirming that his daughter, Kristen Kent, had been arrested under suspicion of meth trafficking two days prior. "Methamphetamine does...
FLORIDA STATE
WCIA

Officers find drugs, stolen gun in man’s home

SPRINGFIELD, Ill. (WCIA) — A man is behind bars after officers said they found drugs and a stolen gun in his house early Friday morning. In a news release, officials stated the Sangamon County Sheriff’s Office D.I.R.T. executed a search warrant at the home of Contavious Kidd, near North 22nd and Montgomery Lane in Springfield. […]
SPRINGFIELD, IL
WCIA

Man sentenced to prison for first degree murder

DECATUR, Ill. (WCIA) — A man was sentenced Wednesday to 55 years in prison for first degree murder in relation to the death of Shemilah Sanders in 2020. Decatur Police went to a location near the Garfield underpass in response to a report of a shooting with injuries on June 6, 2020. When they arrived […]
DECATUR, IL
The Independent

What escaped inmate Casey White said during arrest as questions remain over guard’s death: ‘I didn’t do it’

The first words from escaped Alabama inmate Casey White after his capture were “I didn’t do it” as his corrections officer lover lay dying from a gunshot wound in their car.White, a 38-year-old capital murder suspect, and Vicky White, a 56-year-old Lauderdale County Sheriff’s Office Assistant Director of Corrections, were finally captured on Monday following a 10-day multi-state manhunt after she allegedly helped break him out of jail back on 29 April.Ms White died from a gunshot wound to the head after a dramatic police chase and car crash in Evansville, Indiana.White surrendered to authorities on the scene and...
TRAFFIC ACCIDENTS
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Gun Violence#Stop Violence#City Council#Violent Crime#Abc
WCIA

Man sentenced to life in prison

SANGAMON COUNTY, Ill. (WCIA) — A 51-year-old man was recently sentenced to life in prison because of charges stemmed from a 2018 shooting and charges that he has had before the shooting. On November 17, 2021, Dwayne K. Taylor of Springfield was found guilty of aggravated battery with a firearm, armed habitual criminal and unlawful […]
SANGAMON COUNTY, IL
WCIA

Crime Stoppers seeking information on attempted robbery

URBANA, Ill. (WCIA) — This week, Champaign County Crime Stoppers is seeking assistance from the public regarding an attempted robbery that happened on April 20. At around 11:35 p.m., police officers were dispatched to the B-Spirits Gas Station on West Main Street in response to a report of an attempted robbery. When officers arrived at […]
CHAMPAIGN COUNTY, IL
Washington Examiner

Foster mom faces lose-lose scenario after police seize cash

Foster mother Cristal Starling faced a lose-lose proposition after officers raided her Rochester, New York, apartment in October 2020 and took all the cash they could find. Starling’s choices were simple: She could pay more than half of the seized amount to an attorney to help her fight back, or she could settle out of court and split her money 50-50 with law enforcement.
ROCHESTER, NY
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Public Safety
MyStateline.com

Woman killed walking on Rockford roadway

ROCKFORD, Ill. (WTVO) – Rockford Police say a woman was hit and killed Sunday night in Rockford. It happened on Harrison and Forest View before 10pm. There was a car on the scene police were looking at. It’s not known yet, if that is the car that hit the woman. She has not been named.
ROCKFORD, IL
Central Illinois Proud

UPDATE: Missing Peoria man found

UPDATE (10:10 a.m.) — Bigham has been found and is doing well. PEORIA, Ill. (WMBD) — Police are requesting help from the community to help locate a 20-year-old who disappeared Monday night. Andrew K. Bigham was last seen in the area of W. Latham Lane and N. Rosemead...
PEORIA, IL
CBS Chicago

2 killed, 1 injured in West Pullman shooting

CHICAGO (CBS) -- Blood-curdling screams could be heard as loved ones learned that aspiring rapper Brandon Slater was shot and killed right outside his mother's home Saturday -- just one day ahead of Mother's Day. Family members say the 26-year-old had just picked up a cake for Mother's Day. His mother, Diane Archer, was at a Mother's Day brunch, where people were praying for her after losing her other son in December. "I am so tired of this nonsense," she said. "Something has to be done." The shooting took place in the 11600 block of South Lowe around 2:45 p.m. Chicago...
CHICAGO, IL
MyStateline.com WTVO WQRF

2 victims in multiple Sunday shootings in Rockford

ROCKFORD, Ill. (WTVO) — Rockford Police say multiple shootings were reported Sunday night and two victims, one 18-years-old, the other 20, were hospitalized but are expected to survive. According to police, the 18-year-old was shot in the area of 6th Avenue and S. 5th Street, near the Patriot’s Gateway Community Center, around 5:05 p.m, and […]
ROCKFORD, IL
CBS Chicago

Two shot and killed in Humboldt Park

CHICAGO (CBS) -- Two people were shot and killed Monday afternoon near the tennis courts in Humboldt Park on the West Side.Police said two men were near the street in south end of the park shortly after 3 p.m., on the 1300 block of North Luis Munoz Marin Drive, when two gunmen approached them and started shooting.A 34-year-old man was shot in the head and chest, and a 35-year-old man was shot in the chest. Both victims were pronounced dead at the scene.There were a lot of people visiting the park at the time, thanks to the warm sunny weather; with plenty of joggers, and others simply enjoying the sunshine.Police said one of the shooters was taken into custody, and charges were pending Monday afternoon.Two weapons were recovered at the scene.Area Four detectives were investigating.Less than three hours earlier, three people were wounded in a shooting less than 1.5 miles away in the Humboldt Park neighborhood, in the 3900 block of West Thomas Street.It's unclear if the two shootings were related.
CHICAGO, IL

Comments / 0

Community Policy