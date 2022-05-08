ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Maricopa County, AZ

Phoenix-area nonprofit looking for water donations as we reach triple-digit heat

fox10phoenix.com
 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleHuman Services Campus is beginning its annual drive to collect bottled water. The campus...

www.fox10phoenix.com

AZFamily

Phoenix homeowner issued code violation for tarp to help homeless couple

PHOENIX (3TV/CBS 5) — A homeowner said she was given a notice of an ordinance violation for having a blue tarp on her porch, but she says it was to provide shade for a homeless couple who is temporarily staying there. Liza Kurtz moved into her home near downtown Phoenix in mid-April. The previous owner had been working on the house for about a year and allowed a well-known homeless couple in the neighborhood to stay on the porch while the house was empty for a few months.
PHOENIX, AZ
KTAR.com

Arizona Humane Society gets $50K grant to help pet owners in need

PHOENIX — The Arizona Humane Society announced Monday it has received a $50,000 grant to support its pet resource center. The grant from the Nina Mason Pulliam Charitable Trust assists the nonprofit organization to help pet owners who are struggling to care for their pets. “In the wake of...
PHOENIX, AZ
The Independent

Arizona wildfire almost triples in size, forcing thousands to flee

A fast-moving wildfire in rural Arizona nearly tripled in size Wednesday and has forced thousands to flee as the wind-driven blaze is expected to worsen. “I cannot stress enough how rapidly this fire is moving,” True Brown, a fire management officer with the Coconino National Forest, told reporters late Tuesday. “I cannot stress how important it is to leave the fire area.”The fire, since named the Tunnel Fire, burned across largely unpopulated hills and valleys approximately 14 miles north of Flagstaff, Arizona, according to a US Forest Service statement. It has grown from claiming 6,000 acres on Tuesday...
ENVIRONMENT
Greyson F

Popular Restaurant Forced to Close Due to Costly New Lease

A long time restaurant is now closed for good.Tim Mossholder/Unsplash. Roosevelt Row in the heart of Phoenix has seen significant upgrades and renovations over the last several years. With it has come a number of new high-profile restaurants. It’s also brought with it higher leasing agreements, with restaurants paying significantly more now than ever in the past. And now, the swelling lease numbers have forced a long-time favorite restaurant out of its location in Roosevelt Row.
PHOENIX, AZ
The Conversation U.S.

The Southwest is on fire, iconic deserts and towns are at risk and one governor is calling for a disaster declaration

New Mexico and Arizona are facing a dangerously early fire season. It has left neighborhoods in ashes and is having such devastating effects that the governor of New Mexico on May 3, 2022, urged President Joe Biden to issue a disaster declaration. Over 600 fires had broken out in the two states by early May, and large wildfires had burned through hundreds of homes near Ruidoso and Las Vegas, New Mexico, and Flagstaff, Arizona.
FLAGSTAFF, AZ
KOLD-TV

38 children available for adoption in Arizona right now

PHOENIX (3TV/CBS 5) - Arizona’s Family is showcasing 38 Arizona children who are looking for their forever homes. If you are interested in learning more about these children or other children available for adoption with the Arizona Department of Child Safety, click here. (Click a photo below to go to that child’s profile at ChildrensHeartGallery.org.)
ARIZONA STATE
AZFamily

RAW VIDEO: Drone aerials of the US 60 water main break in Tempe

U.S. 60 remains closed in Tempe after water main break shuts down freeway. Over 8 million gallons of water was lost after a water main break under the US 60 caused the freeway to be closed in both directions in Tempe. Some affluent areas in Arizona designated as ‘distressed’ under...
TEMPE, AZ
AZFamily

Section of U.S. 60 in Tempe closed due to major water main break

After reaching the first triple-digit temp day of the year, a slightly cooler Sunday is ahead for Mother's Day around Phoenix. Family of Apache Junction mom killed by ex-boyfriend speaks out on domestic violence. Updated: 5 hours ago. |. Family and friends held a fundraiser on Saturday for the family...
TEMPE, AZ
AZFamily

Fire at Phoenix apartment complex leaves 6 homeless, destroys several cars

Players and coaches for the Phoenix Mercury say they are focused on basketball for Friday's home opener. But they're. For this Glendale family, their mom was absolutely everything. After she died, they went to the cemetery often to honor their mom at her final resting place. But they recently discovered that for the past year, they've been visiting an empty plot.
PHOENIX, AZ
12 News

Airbnb taking steps to crack down on holiday parties in Arizona

ARIZONA, USA — Summer temperatures are sneaking into the forecast and with the unofficial start to summertime already underway, tourists may be booking Airbnbs here in the Valley. However, the rental company is cracking down on single-day stays, especially over holiday weekends to avoid rowdy and reckless renters. Ben...
ARIZONA STATE
Cuisine Noir Magazine

Mesa: An Arizonan Gem to Enjoy

Pictured: Turkey cranberry sandwich from Knuckle Sandwiches | Photo credit:Knuckle Sandwiches. The third-largest city in the state has more to offer than desert vistas. Located in the Sonoran Desert and given its hot desert climate, Mesa might be overshadowed by a few other popular spots when it comes to travel destinations within Arizona. But this less explored section of the state—the third-largest city here—is the first autism-certified city in the country and the first destination to make it a part of its diversity and inclusion efforts.
MESA, AZ
KTAR.com

Arizona Game and Fish sends warning to leave baby wildlife alone

PHOENIX — The Arizona Game and Fish Department is instructing people to not touch baby wildlife, an annual warning during the spring when many mammals are born. Mothers may leave their children for periods of time to find food or water, and while a young animal may look abandoned in the wild, it should remain untouched.
ARIZONA STATE

