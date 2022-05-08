Kite Enthusiasts Enjoy Tulsa's 28th Annual Festival Of Kites

Just one year ago, in the spring of 2021, a broad swath of the national media turned their attention to Tulsa, Oklahoma, as the city commemorated the centennial of the 1921 Tulsa Race Massacre. That recognition of the city’s tragic past was a long time coming and merely the beginning of an ongoing path toward real and lasting reconciliation. Through initiatives like Black Tech Street and Build in Tulsa, the city is welcoming and fostering a new generation of Black entrepreneurs, hoping to recapture the spirit that birthed Black Wall Street over a century ago.

TULSA, OK ・ 1 DAY AGO