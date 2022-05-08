ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Tulsa, OK

Kite Enthusiasts Enjoy Tulsa's 28th Annual Festival Of Kites

By News On 6
News On 6
 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleThe sunshine and nice breeze was perfect for flying kites on Saturday, and that's exactly...

www.newson6.com

KTUL

9-foot-long alligator euthanized at Claremore Lake

TULSA, Okla. (KTUL) — The Oklahoma Department of Wildlife Conservation confirmed that a 9-foot-6-inch male American alligator was found and euthanized at Claremore Lake. After receiving reports from the public, the department went to check an area of the lake where it was sighted and found the animal. A...
CLAREMORE, OK
News On 6

Watch: Eufaula To Celebrate 150th Anniversary With 'Heritage Days'

TULSA, Oklahoma - The town of Eufaula is celebrating its 150th anniversary and this year, the annual Heritage Days festival will have extra events to mark the historic milestone. Serina Kleveter and Adam White with the Eufaula Area Chamber of Commerce joined News On 6 at 4 p.m. to talk...
EUFAULA, OK
architecturaldigest.com

Tulsa Is in the Midst of a Massive Cultural Renaissance

Just one year ago, in the spring of 2021, a broad swath of the national media turned their attention to Tulsa, Oklahoma, as the city commemorated the centennial of the 1921 Tulsa Race Massacre. That recognition of the city’s tragic past was a long time coming and merely the beginning of an ongoing path toward real and lasting reconciliation. Through initiatives like Black Tech Street and Build in Tulsa, the city is welcoming and fostering a new generation of Black entrepreneurs, hoping to recapture the spirit that birthed Black Wall Street over a century ago.
TULSA, OK
News On 6

Watch: Mayor G.T. Bynum Discusses Major Events Coming To Tulsa

TULSA, Oklahoma - The Bob Dylan Center opening, Ironman Tulsa, and the PGA Championship are just a few major events that are bringing people from around the world to Green Country. Tulsa Mayor G.T. Bynum joined the News On 6 team on Wednesday talk about how the city of Tulsa...
TULSA, OK
News On 6

Tulsa Race Massacre Survivor Celebrates 108th Birthday

One of the survivors of the 1921 Tulsa Race Massacre turned 108 on Tuesday. Viola Fletcher is one of three remaining survivors of the massacre who still lives in Tulsa. Mother Fletcher had a busy year. She testified before Congress about her memories of the massacre, she was in Tulsa for the Race Massacre Centennial, and she visited Ghana with her brother.
TULSA, OK

