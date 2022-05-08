ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Richmond, VA

Cap2Cap Bike Ride features trail talk: 'We're so lucky'

RICHMOND, Va. – One of Virginia's biggest cycling events rolled through the River City Saturday.

The CapCenter Cap2Cap Bike Ride welcomed riders back to the Virginia Capital Trail for the 17th year.

The event includes a paved scenic course with multiple distances and cheer zones were set up along the routes to keep cyclists motivated.

This year’s ride also featured a one-of-a-kind talk with state leaders addressing the future of Virginia's trails.

Virginia Capital Trail Foundation Executive Director Cat Anthony said the event was a wonderful way to celebrate the trail.

“We're so lucky to have the Capital Trail in our community,” Anthony said. “It’s great for active living, it’s great for public health and transportation.”

Proceeds from the event benefited the Virginia Capital Trail Foundation.

If you missed the ride, click here to register for the virtual Cap2Cap now through the end of May.

