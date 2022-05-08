Fire reported off Loop 20

A fifth person involved in the beating of a teen in south Laredo about three weeks ago has been arrested, according to Laredo police. An arrest affidavit states that the suspect fled in a car that belonged to Erik Ruiz, 17. On April 19, Ruiz was served with an arrest warrant that charged him with aggravated assault causes serious bodily injury. Prior arrestees on the same charge are Fernando Garcia, 17, Ashley Michelle Flores, 17, Alisty Vasquez, 18, and Lysha Joevette Arce, 19. The case dates back to April 7, when a woman called LPD saying that...

LAREDO, TX ・ 12 DAYS AGO