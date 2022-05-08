ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Laredo, TX

Fire reported off Loop 20

By Lisely Garza
kgns.tv
 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleLAREDO, Tex. (KGNS) - Fire reported off Loop 20 Saturday night. A fire was reported behind...

www.kgns.tv

Comments / 0

Related
Laredo Morning Times

Fifth arrest made in teen beating

A fifth person involved in the beating of a teen in south Laredo about three weeks ago has been arrested, according to Laredo police. An arrest affidavit states that the suspect fled in a car that belonged to Erik Ruiz, 17. On April 19, Ruiz was served with an arrest warrant that charged him with aggravated assault causes serious bodily injury. Prior arrestees on the same charge are Fernando Garcia, 17, Ashley Michelle Flores, 17, Alisty Vasquez, 18, and Lysha Joevette Arce, 19. The case dates back to April 7, when a woman called LPD saying that...
LAREDO, TX
KTSM

EPPD arrests man after shots fired at bar

EL PASO, Texas (KTSM) – El Paso Police Department (EPPD) officials say a man who opened fire at a Far East El Paso Bar has been arrested. According to EPPD, the incident happened on Saturday, April 23rd, as officers from the Pebble Hills Regional Command heard gunshots coming from outside of their offices. Officers ran […]
EL PASO, TX
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Ross, TX
City
Laredo, TX
City
Loop, TX
Local
Texas Crime & Safety
Laredo, TX
Crime & Safety
KTSM

3 Teens arrested in city’s latest murder

EL PASO, Texas (KTSM) – Three teens have been arrested in connection with the city’s latest murder, where 15-year-old Kevin Gonzales was killed last Friday. RELATED STORY: Teen stabbing victim was involved in 2018 viral video with EPPD officer According to officials with the El Paso Police Department (EPPD), the Crimes Against Persons (CAP) Unit […]
EL PASO, TX
thecentersquare.com

Texas sheriff: Mexican cartels preparing for massive human smuggling operation

(The Center Square) – As the Biden administration moves forward with ending Title 42 enforcement, Mexican cartels and their operatives are making preparations to move a massive amount of illegal immigrants, Goliad County Sheriff Roy Boyd told The Center Square in an exclusive interview. Boyd calls the migrants "modern-day...
TEXAS STATE
KCEN

Stabbing at Belton High School was seen on video, affidavit says

BELTON, Texas — Video footage obtained by Belton police shows the student who later died at the hospital was stabbed multiple times, according to the arrest affidavit obtained by 6 News Friday. Police arrived at Belton High school a little before 10 a.m. Tuesday to find life saving measures...
BELTON, TX
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Police#Tex
KLST/KSAN

Missing teen linked to a San Angelo man

SAN ANGELO, Texas — The Comanche Police Department needs your help in locating 15-year-old Regan Rivera who went missing from her home in Comanche on April 18th at around 5:30 PM. She was last seen in her garage wearing jean shorts. The type of shirt is unknown. Regan is described to be 5 feet 6 […]
SAN ANGELO, TX
ValleyCentral

Police find woman dead in bank parking lot

BROWNSVILLE, Texas (ValleyCentral) — Brownsville police are investigating after a woman was found dead in the parking area of a bank. Police responded to a call of a woman asleep in the backside parking area of the IBC bank on Central Blvd, according to Brownsville PD spokesperson Martin Sandoval. The woman was cold to the […]
ABC Big 2 News

Shots fired at Odessa home

ODESSA, Texas (KMID/KPEJ) – An Odessa man is frightened after two gun shots went through the cars in front of his home Tuesday night around 10:30 on Huber Avenue. The Odessa Police Department said random shootings don’t happen too often, but they will always investigate these incidents. JB Farley lives on Huber Avenue where his […]
ODESSA, TX
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Public Safety
BigCountryHomepage

Two killed in head-on collision near Kirby Lake identified

ABILENE, Texas (KTAB/KRBC) – Two people killed during a collision near Kirby Lake have been identified. Roxanne Rivero Medina, 35, and James Henry Wheeler, 96, both of Abilene, were pronounced dead at the scene of the crash on Highway 83/84 just after 9:00 p.m. Wednesday. Police say witnesses report Wheeler was driving the wrong way […]
ABILENE, TX
KTSM

Woman arrested after breaking into home, assaulting resident

EL PASO, Texas (KTSM) – El Paso Police Department (EPPD) officers arrest a woman after she smashes through a window and assaults a resident. Police say the incident happened on Thursday, May 5, along the 2100 block of Wedgewood in East El Paso. Officers were sent to a residence there on a call of an […]
EL PASO, TX
KRQE News 13

Clovis Police investigating fatal crash involving motorcycle and SUV

CLOVIS, N.M. (KRQE) – The Clovis Police Department says a motorcycle driver was killed just after 8:30 a.m. at the intersection of 7th Street and Martin Luther King Boulevard. Officers say when they arrived, they found an SUV in the intersection and a motorcycle on the ground. They found 18-year-old Alex Casanova on the ground in […]
CLOVIS, NM

Comments / 0

Community Policy