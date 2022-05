QUAD CITIES IA/IL (KWQC) - It will start to feel like summer Monday with gusty south winds bringing in highs well into the 80s. This will be the start of a very warm week in the QCA with most everyone needing to turn their AC on. Highs will run to near 90º Tuesday through Thursday with only a small chance for rain early Tuesday morning and again late Tuesday night.

ENVIRONMENT ・ 2 DAYS AGO