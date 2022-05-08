ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Environment

First Alert Weather: CBS2's 5/8 Mother's Day forecast

By CBS New York
CBS New York
CBS New York
 3 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4RgbaF_0fWhHcuu00

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4NxVPr_0fWhHcuu00
First Alert Weather: CBS2's 5/8 Sunday morning update 02:10

Happy Mother's Day! While it won't be the best looking day... it will be somewhat improved from yesterday.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4dCzQx_0fWhHcuu00
CBS2

We're waking up to chilly temps in the 40s for most... even some upper 30s far N&W. Scattered showers are still around, primarily focused south and east of the city. Drier air is in the process of nudging down from the north.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1NAbl7_0fWhHcuu00
CBS2

Today overall will be mostly cloudy around the city, but for northwest NJ up into the Lower Hudson Valley, you'll likely have a nice afternoon with brighter skies! To the south and east, clouds linger for much of the day, along with a few showers. Temps will still be about 15 degrees below normal topping out in the mid 50s. The winds have calmed down, but it'll still be breezy with gusts up to 30 mph at times.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=29YF0L_0fWhHcuu00
CBS2

Hang in there... big improvements through the week with temps back into the 70s by midweek!

Comments / 0

Related
New Jersey 101.5

Pleasant, warmer weather for NJ this week, with one big exception

For the most part, this weekend's weather was downright disgusting. Multiple inches of rain, powerful wind gusts, and dramatic coastal flooding. That super soaker storm system has departed. But it is still in the neighborhood, spinning past the North Carolina coast on Monday. Although rain chances for the week ahead are minimal, clouds and sprinkles and wind will still be "spit" at the Jersey Shore. Temperatures along the coast will also end up significantly cooler than inland areas all week.
ENVIRONMENT
CBS New York

CBS New York

New York City, NY
88K+
Followers
21K+
Post
31M+
Views
ABOUT

Local news, weather, sports in New York City from CBS 2.

 https://newyork.cbslocal.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy