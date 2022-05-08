ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Richmond, VA

How Rotary Club of Richmond is helping Ukrainians

By WTVR CBS 6 Web Staff
WTVR CBS 6
WTVR CBS 6
 3 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0pvGh5_0fWhGW6h00

RICHMOND, Va. – The Rotary Club of Richmond has raised more than $75,000 to support citizens of Ukraine.

The funds are going to ShelterBox, the organization that partners with Rotary International to help in crisis situations around the world.

ShelterBox provides hygiene kits, travel money, tents and solar lights.

There are 63 rotary clubs in Ukraine and 9 in Kiev alone. That is one reason the Rotary Club of Richmond felt a calling to help.

“Our president-elect currently is asking women's groups around the Richmond area to consider donating,” Pam Embrey with the Rotary Club of Richmond said. “Unfortunately, so many women and children are the ones that are making the move. They're walking miles, taking the bus, taking the train to get across the border. There are over 5,000 people have crossed the border.”

Click here to learn more or if you would like to make a donation.

Comments / 1

Related
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Local
Virginia Society
City
Charity, VA
City
Richmond, VA
Richmond, VA
Society
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Ukrainians#Rotary Clubs#Shelterbox#Rotary International
NBC12

Richmond SPCA to celebrate 20 years as no-kill shelter with block party

RICHMOND, Va. (WWBT) - The Richmond SPCA is celebrating 20 years as a no-kill humane society with a retro-themed block party. The party is also a fundraiser to benefit approximately 4,000 homeless animals who will be housed at the Richmond SPCA this year along with other programs and services the nonprofit provides for pets and people alike. The non-profit’s goal is to raise $40,000 to help fund its programs and services.
RICHMOND, VA
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Advocacy
NewsBreak
Society
NewsBreak
Charities
WBOC

William & Mary Dedicates Memorial to Enslaved

WILLIAMSBURG, Va. - William & Mary has dedicated a brick memorial that recognizes people who were enslaved by the university. The Richmond Times-Dispatch reports the memorial is 20 feet high and 16 feet wide. It cost $2 million to build. The university was chartered in 1693. It benefited from enslaved labor for 170 years. It’s unclear how many people the university enslaved, but historians have discovered the names of more than 100 people owned by the college or its employees and students. Enslaved people made the bricks that built the Wren Building, and they erected the building itself.
WILLIAMSBURG, VA
americanmilitarynews.com

Sailor found dead on US warship

A sailor died on the Wasp-class amphibious assault ship USS Bataan last month, the U.S. Navy first revealed to Navy Times on Friday. The Navy confirmed that 19-year-old Amare Long was found dead on the ship on April 18. It’s not clear why the news was not revealed until three weeks later, but the service confirmed the Naval Criminal Investigative Service is investigating the incident.
HAMPTON, VA
WTVR CBS 6

WTVR CBS 6

38K+
Followers
7K+
Post
9M+
Views
ABOUT

Read the latest Richmond, Virginia news and weather from WTVR CBS 6, updated throughout the day.

 https://www.wtvr.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy