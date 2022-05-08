How Rotary Club of Richmond is helping Ukrainians

RICHMOND, Va. – The Rotary Club of Richmond has raised more than $75,000 to support citizens of Ukraine.

The funds are going to ShelterBox, the organization that partners with Rotary International to help in crisis situations around the world.

ShelterBox provides hygiene kits, travel money, tents and solar lights.

There are 63 rotary clubs in Ukraine and 9 in Kiev alone. That is one reason the Rotary Club of Richmond felt a calling to help.

“Our president-elect currently is asking women's groups around the Richmond area to consider donating,” Pam Embrey with the Rotary Club of Richmond said. “Unfortunately, so many women and children are the ones that are making the move. They're walking miles, taking the bus, taking the train to get across the border. There are over 5,000 people have crossed the border.”

