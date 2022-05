Los Angeles-based company Salastina is set to end its 2021-22 season with a production of Vid Guerrerio’s “OC Fan Tutte.”. The new work, which will be receiving its world premiere, aims to present an alternative to “Così fan tutte” and its “tired, dated misogyny of the original with contemporary issues of gender equality, gay marriage, and the friction between the religious right and the liberal left.” The new work, instead of the final message of “all women are alike in their fickleness,” aims to present the idea that “all of us… have a lot more in common than we may want to admit.”

