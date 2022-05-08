ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Colorado State

Colorado 4, Arizona 1

By Sportradar
WFMZ-TV Online
 3 days ago

E_Iglesias (4), Rojas (1), Luplow (1). DP_Colorado 1, Arizona 0. LOB_Colorado 7, Arizona...

www.wfmz.com

Comments / 0

Related
WFMZ-TV Online

L.A. Angels 12, Tampa Bay 0

E_Walsh (2). DP_Tampa Bay 0, Los Angeles 1. LOB_Tampa Bay 1, Los Angeles 7. 2B_Rengifo (1), Velazquez (4), Ohtani (6), Walsh (4). HR_Trout 2 (9), Wallach (1), Rendon (4). SB_Velazquez (5). SF_Marsh (3). IPHRERBBSO. Tampa Bay. Kluber L,1-23118802. Adam110001. Poche110001. Thompson100012. Feyereisen100000. Phillips154400. Los Angeles. Detmers W,2-1900012. Umpires_Home, Ryan Blakney;...
TAMPA, FL
WFMZ-TV Online

Texas 6, Kansas City 4

E_Taylor (1), Culberson 2 (3). DP_Kansas City 0, Texas 1. LOB_Kansas City 5, Texas 7. 2B_Dozier (5), Solak (1). HR_Seager 2 (6). SB_Solak 2 (3), White (4). Umpires_Home, Mike Muchlinski; First, John Libka; Second, Jim Reynolds; Third, Charlie Ramos. T_3:01. A_15,407 (40,300).
KANSAS CITY, KS
WFMZ-TV Online

Major League Baseball Leaders

BATTING_M.Machado, San Diego, .379; Hosmer, San Diego, .356; Bell, Washington, .349; Hayes, Pittsburgh, .337; Iglesias, Colorado, .333; McNeil, New York, .333; Arenado, St. Louis, .318; Freeman, Los Angeles, .314; N.Castellanos, Philadelphia, .311; Cron, Colorado, .307. RUNS_M.Machado, San Diego, 27; Betts, Los Angeles, 26; Harper, Philadelphia, 23; Adames, Milwaukee, 21; Bell,...
MLB
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Colorado State
Local
Arizona Sports
State
Arizona State
Local
Colorado Sports
AFP

Arizona carries out first execution since 2014

A Native American man convicted of murdering a college student more than four decades ago was put to death Wednesday in Arizona, marking the southwestern US state's first execution since 2014. Arizona has set June 8 for the execution of Frank Atwood, sentenced to death in 1987 for the murder of an eight-year-old girl.
ARIZONA STATE
WFMZ-TV Online

Boston 9, Atlanta 4

E_Vázquez (1). LOB_Boston 9, Atlanta 7. 2B_Devers (9), Olson (13). HR_Devers (5), d'Arnaud (3). SB_Ozuna (1). SF_Ozuna (2). WP_Whitlock, Wright, Minter. Umpires_Home, Jordan Baker; First, Adam Beck; Second, Chris Guccione; Third, Mark Carlson. T_3:47. A_38,378 (41,084).
ATLANTA, GA

Comments / 0

Community Policy