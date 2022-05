TOPEKA — A group of Kansas mothers focused on the needs of children with complex medical needs and disabilities is calling on Gov. Laura Kelly to veto an education bill packaging more than a dozen policy and funding provisions. The concerns of Little Lobbyists are twofold. Of primary concern is money allocated for special education […] The post Group of Kansas moms asks governor to veto bill they say neglects children with disabilities appeared first on Kansas Reflector.

KANSAS STATE ・ 1 DAY AGO