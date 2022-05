COLUMBUS, Ohio (WSYX) — The Columbus Blue Jackets will have two top-12 picks in the first round of this year's 2022 NHL Draft. The Blue Jackets will have the sixth overall pick after. That pick was acquired from Chicago as part of the trade for Seth Jones last summer. The Blue Jackets will also have the 12th overall pick in the draft.

