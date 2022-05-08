No. 3 Baylor advances to the Sweet 16 with win over Texas AM
WACO, TX ( FOX 44 ) — The third-ranked Baylor Men’s Tennis team advanced to the Sweet 16 for a third straight season with a 4-2 win over No. 25 Texas A&M.
Next up is a matchup at the Hurd Center against No. 18 Stanford.
