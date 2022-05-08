ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Texas State

No. 3 Baylor advances to the Sweet 16 with win over Texas AM

By Eric Kelly
FOX 44 News
FOX 44 News
 3 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1uYjHp_0fWhE4nG00

WACO, TX ( FOX 44 ) — The third-ranked Baylor Men’s Tennis team advanced to the Sweet 16 for a third straight season with a 4-2 win over No. 25 Texas A&M.

Next up is a matchup at the Hurd Center against No. 18 Stanford.

Copyright 2022 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to KWKT - FOX 44.

Comments / 1

Related
Luay Rahil

The richest person in Dallas, Texas

"If people say I'm doing something crazy, that's usually a good sign." If you like the above statement, you have to know more about Andrew Beal, the mathematics enthusiast who developed a complex mathematical problem and offered $1 million to anyone who could solve it.
DALLAS, TX
FOX 44 News

Three Baylor Bears to take part in the NBA Combine

WACO, TX (FOX 44) — Kendall Brown, Matthew Mayer and Jeremy Sochan will all have a chance to impress NBA scouts next week in Chicago as they will participate in the NBA Combine. The combine will take place from May 16th-22nd ahead of the draft in June. A fourth Bear could also earn his way […]
WACO, TX
nfldraftdiamonds.com

Former Tennessee Titans defensive lineman found shot and killed in Dallas

Former Tennessee Titans defensive tackle Du’Vonta Lampkin was found shot to death in Dallas on Thursday Night. According to reports, the 25 year old massive defensive tackle who played college football at Oklahoma was staying at an Airbnb that friends had rented for him while he moved into a new apartment.
DALLAS, TX
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Texas State
City
Waco, TX
Local
Texas Sports
FOX 23 Tulsa KOKI

Former OU football player murdered in Dallas

DALLAS, Texas — A former University of Oklahoma football player was found dead in Dallas on Thursday. Dallas police said 25-year-old Du’Vonta Lampkin’s body was found around 10:10 p.m. on South Ervay Street. They said it was the result of a homicide. Dallas police is asking anyone...
DALLAS, TX
The Spun

Cowboys Are Trying Out 2 Quarterbacks This Weekend

The Dallas Cowboys already have their franchise quarterback in Dak Prescott, but that won't stop them from trying to add depth to that position group. According to ESPN's Todd Archer, the Cowboys will bring in quarterbacks Nick Starkel and Terry Wilson for this weekend's minicamp on a tryout basis. Starkel...
NFL
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Texas Am#Texas A M#Baylor Men S Tennis#Nexstar Media Inc#Kwkt Fox 44
Wichita Eagle

Kansas Jayhawks’ Bill Self, South Carolina’s Dawn Staley honored for NCAA titles

Kansas men’s basketball coach Bill Self accepted the New York Athletic Club’s Winged Foot Award on Tuesday night at a ceremony in New York. Established in 1996, the Winged Foot Award is presented annually by the NYAC to the winning coaches of the men’s and women’s NCAA basketball championships. KU defeated North Carolina in the 2022 NCAA men’s title game on April 4 in New Orleans.
LAWRENCE, KS
FOX 44 News

1st CAV Division hosting ‘Best Squad Competition’

FORT HOOD, Texas (FOX 44) – The 1st Cavalry Division is hosting a best squad competition at Fort Hood for the very first time. Four teams made up of five CAV Troopers will compete against each other for the title of “Best Squad” from May 9 through 11. Events will consist of the Army Combat Fitness Test, day and […]
FORT HOOD, TX
KBTX.com

Aggies Add Julius Marble to 2022-23 Roster

BRYAN-COLLEGE STATION, Texas – Texas A&M men’s basketball added three-year veteran and versatile post player Julius Marble to its 2022-23 roster. The Dallas native appeared in 90 games for hall of fame head coach Tom Izzo at Michigan State where he averaged 4.3 points and 2.4 rebounds and helped the Spartans to two NCAA Tournament appearances.
COLLEGE STATION, TX
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Sports
Texas A&M University
NewsBreak
Tennis
Sports
Stanford University
NewsBreak
Sports
WacoTrib.com

Fear not, West vaulter's backbone is even stiffer than her poles

WEST — Back in the mid-1990s, you couldn’t walk down the street without spotting some teenager wearing a No Fear brand T-shirt. That’s a little before Laney Kucera’s time. But she seems like the perfect fit to bring No Fear back into fashion. Like many pole...
WEST, TX
FOX 44 News

FOX 44 News

302
Followers
382
Post
19K+
Views
ABOUT

FOX44news.com is your news now and is certified by WeatheRate as the Most Accurate Forecast in Central Texas.

 https://fox44news.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy