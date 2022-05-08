ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Cameron County, TX

Cameron County voters reject arena project — again

KRGV
 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleCameron County residents have rejected an arena project for the second...

www.krgv.com

Comments / 0

Related
ValleyCentral

Harlingen’s mayor-elect speaks about election results

HARLINGEN, Texas (ValleyCentral) — In the Harlingen Mayoral election, Norma Sepulveda defeated incumbent Mayor Chris Boswell making Sepulveda the first female mayor of the city.  “It feels amazing, it feels amazing to be the first Latina mayor of the city of Harlingen,” said Sepulveda. Sepulveda won the election with 3,659 votes (60.51%) over Mayor Boswell’s […]
HARLINGEN, TX
KRGV

Incumbent faces newcomer in Harlingen mayoral race

A long-time candidate is up against a newcomer to politics in the race for Harlingen mayor. Chris Boswell has served as Harlingen mayor for 15 years and spent nine years as commissioner. His challenger, Norma Sepulveda, is a former teacher and immigration attorney of 12 years. Boswell pointed to the...
HARLINGEN, TX
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Local
Texas Government
Cameron County, TX
Government
County
Cameron County, TX
ValleyCentral

Cameron County considers its first veteran’s cemetery

HARLINGEN, Texas (ValleyCentral) — At the Harlingen Community Center, a full house of veterans joined a discussion with Cameron County officials about the possibility of establishing the county’s own veteran’s cemetery. Joining the panel were Cameron County Judge Eddie Treviño Jr., Congressman Vicente Gonzalez (D-15), Democratic candidate for the Texas House of Representatives District 38 […]
CAMERON COUNTY, TX
ValleyCentral

Approved constitutional amendments provide property tax relief

RIO GRANDE VALLEY (ValleyCentral) — Voters across Texas took to the polls and approved two constitutional amendments on property taxes. Proposition 1 and 2 will give qualified homeowners a break on property taxes. Proposition 1 will cut school district property taxes for qualified homeowners who are disabled or 65 years old or older. Elderly and […]
MCALLEN, TX
KRGV

Hidalgo County surpasses 200,000 coronavirus cases

Hidalgo County on Monday reported zero coronavirus-related deaths and 36 cases of COVID-19, according to the report from the Hidalgo County Health and Human Services Department. The new infections reported Monday raises the total COVID-19 case count in Hidalgo County to 200,002. Of the 200,002 positive cases reported since the...
HIDALGO COUNTY, TX
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Election#Rio Grande Valley
ValleyCentral

Cuellar announces $5 million in federal funding to help restore historic bridge

RIO GRANDE VALLEY, Texas (ValleyCentral) – Congressman Henry Cuellar and the City of Roma hope to restore the Historic Roma-Miguel Aleman International Suspension Bridge. Originally built in 1928, the Roma-Miguel Aleman International Suspension Bridge was put out of service in 1948. Congressman Cuellar announced the $5 million federal earmark he secured for the restoration of […]
CONGRESS & COURTS

Comments / 0

Community Policy