Cameron County voters reject arena project — again

HARLINGEN, Texas (ValleyCentral) — In the Harlingen Mayoral election, Norma Sepulveda defeated incumbent Mayor Chris Boswell making Sepulveda the first female mayor of the city. “It feels amazing, it feels amazing to be the first Latina mayor of the city of Harlingen,” said Sepulveda. Sepulveda won the election with 3,659 votes (60.51%) over Mayor Boswell’s […]
RIO GRANDE VALLEY (ValleyCentral) — Election day is May 7 across the Rio Grande Valley and thousands of voters turned out for early voting. Election officials from Cameron and Hidalgo County said the early voting numbers increased during this election. “We had a very early voting this season, we were surprised by the number of […]
HARLINGEN, Texas (ValleyCentral) — At the Harlingen Community Center, a full house of veterans joined a discussion with Cameron County officials about the possibility of establishing the county’s own veteran’s cemetery. Joining the panel were Cameron County Judge Eddie Treviño Jr., Congressman Vicente Gonzalez (D-15), Democratic candidate for the Texas House of Representatives District 38 […]
RIO GRANDE VALLEY (ValleyCentral) — Voters across Texas took to the polls and approved two constitutional amendments on property taxes. Proposition 1 and 2 will give qualified homeowners a break on property taxes. Proposition 1 will cut school district property taxes for qualified homeowners who are disabled or 65 years old or older. Elderly and […]
Cameron County on Monday reported three coronavirus-related deaths and 55 new cases of COVID-19. Two women in their 50s from Harlingen and a San Benito woman in her 60s died as a result of the virus. One person was fully vaccinated, according to the report. Since the pandemic began, Cameron...
Hidalgo County on Monday reported zero coronavirus-related deaths and 36 cases of COVID-19, according to the report from the Hidalgo County Health and Human Services Department. The new infections reported Monday raises the total COVID-19 case count in Hidalgo County to 200,002. Of the 200,002 positive cases reported since the...
RIO GRANDE VALLEY, Texas (ValleyCentral) – Congressman Henry Cuellar and the City of Roma hope to restore the Historic Roma-Miguel Aleman International Suspension Bridge. Originally built in 1928, the Roma-Miguel Aleman International Suspension Bridge was put out of service in 1948. Congressman Cuellar announced the $5 million federal earmark he secured for the restoration of […]
