Newark police searching for missing at-risk woman, last seen in San Jose Friday afternoon
NEWARK, Calif. (BCN) — Police in Newark need the public's assistance in locating a missing at-risk 51-year-old woman last seen Friday afternoon. Rizwana Khan was last seen at 2 p.m. Friday on Enborg Lane in San Jose.
Khan is 5’3″ tall and weighs 187 pounds. She has brown hair and hazel eyes and was wearing unknown colored scrubs. If located, please call the Newark Police Department at (510) 578-4237 or 911.
