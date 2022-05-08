ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Newark police searching for missing at-risk woman, last seen in San Jose Friday afternoon

By Bay City News
 3 days ago

NEWARK, Calif. (BCN) — Police in Newark need the public’s assistance in locating a missing at-risk 51-year-old woman last seen Friday afternoon. Rizwana Khan was last seen at 2 p.m. Friday on Enborg Lane in San Jose.

Sacramento mother identified as one of two killed in Marin County plane crash

Khan is 5’3″ tall and weighs 187 pounds. She has brown hair and hazel eyes and was wearing unknown colored scrubs. If located, please call the Newark Police Department at (510) 578-4237 or 911.

