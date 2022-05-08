Family of man killed in FOP Lodge stabbing connected to cartel

One man is dead after a quadruple stabbing Saturday night at the Hamilton FOP Lodge, Hamilton police said.

Police said officers responded to a call of a shooting around 10:26 p.m. at the Fraternal Order of Police Lodge 38 and Event Center at 180 Joe Nuxhall Way. They found Ivan Israel Diaz, 20, dead after stabbing at a private quinceanera hosted at the lodge.

Investigators said Juan and Oscar Flores arrived at the party uninvited. At one point, someone fired a gun in the area. One man was killed in a stabbing. Three others were taken to the hospital with stab wounds and are expected to be OK.

Provided by Hamilton police

Hamilton police said the victims were targeted.

In Mexico, Guanajuato's immigration secretary confirmed he was from the state. Loved ones told journalist Ivan Riviera the 20-year-old's family is involved in the cartel drug trade and he ran with two cousins to Ohio to escape the violence. They believe he died at the hands of cartel hitmen.

Detectives identified Juan Flores and Oscar Flores as persons of interest related to the incident. Anyone who knows about their whereabouts is asked to call 513-868-5811 ext. 2002. A reward is being offered for information.