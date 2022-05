Ronda Rousey is officially the new SmackDown Women’s Champion after forcing Charlotte Flair to say, “I Quit” at WWE WrestleMania Backlash. The two women met in a rematch from WWE WrestleMania 38, but this time the result went the other way. In what was a physical encounter, Ronda Rousey would be the one to have her hand raised. The two rivals brawled all around the ringside area, up the ramp, and into the stairwell at one point.

WWE ・ 2 DAYS AGO