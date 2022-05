Russian Foreign Minister Sergei Lavrov spends most of his time these days obfuscating the reality of his country’s assault on Ukraine. But this past week, he took a momentary break from this work to distort the history of a different war: World War II and the Jewish genocide that accompanied it. Asked on Italian television how Russia could claim to be “denazifying” Ukraine when the country is led by a Jewish president, Lavrov retorted, “I believe that Hitler also had Jewish blood.” He later added, “Some of the worst anti-Semites are Jews.”

EUROPE ・ 6 DAYS AGO