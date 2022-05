Easley, S.C. (FOX Carolina) - Officials responded to a fire that damaged an Easley home early Wednesday morning, according to Easley Fire Chief Littleton. The chief said fire crews were called at 1:46 a.m. for a structure fire at 180 Sheriff Mill Road in Easley Rural Fire District. Upon arrival, smoke and fire were visible from the exterior of the residential structure. Fire personnel were able to extinguish the fire and remove smoke from the remainder of the home in 20 minutes.

EASLEY, SC ・ 17 HOURS AGO