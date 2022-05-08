ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
TV & Videos

Saturday Night Live recap: Benedict Cumberbatch brings laughs to Mother's Day weekend

By Andy Hoglund
EW.com
 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleHello lowly Conehead nation. We've entered the final stretch of season 47; like that last mile of the Boston Marathon, when Kenmore's Citgo sign is on the horizon, you know the end is near. SNL in Review can be a slog — with the ups and downs, highs and lows of...

ew.com

Comments / 0

Related
Deadline

‘SNL’: Benedict Cumberbatch Drops His Drawers In Kohler Toilet Spoof

Click here to read the full article. Cumberbitches, get ready to see Benedict in a way you’ve never seen before — sipping hooch on a toilet and living his best life! Kohler should be so lucky to have a pitchman like Benedict Cumberbatch, who dropped his drawers Saturday for one of SNL‘s classic commercials. In this case, it was a spot for the ReKhline, a toilet that comes with a reclining tank and extendable footrest that offers the world’s first “laid back casual comfort to the bathroom for the first time.” Introducing the ReKhline from Kohler pic.twitter.com/Rt2aeQLVJB — Saturday Night Live – SNL...
TV & VIDEOS
E! News

Jimmy Kimmel Calls on Comedian to Host Show After Testing Positive For COVID-19

Watch: Jimmy Fallon & Jimmy Kimmel's Ultimate April Fools Prank. Jimmy Kimmel is calling on his understudy. The Jimmy Kimmel Live host tweeted that he tested positive for COVID-19 on May 2. "Our daughter brought us covid (even though we specifically asked her not to)," wrote the dad to Katie, Kevin, Jane and Billy. "All feeling fine, I am double vaxxed and boosted but the show must not go on."
PUBLIC HEALTH
CBS LA

Will Smith to appear on Letterman show, filmed before Oscar night slap

Will Smith is set to appear in the upcoming season of "My Next Guest Needs No Introduction with David Letterman" but his episode was filmed before the infamous Oscar night slap.On Thursday, Netflix and Letterman shared the show's upcoming lineup and Smith was among the star-studded guest list that included Besides Smith, guests will be Cardi B, Kevin Durant, Billie Eilish, Julia Louis-Dreyfus and Ryan Reynolds.The network said that the episodes were filmed before March and before Smith slapped Chris Rock on stage at the Oscars.Smith won the best-actor Academy Award for his work in "King Richard," but the win was overshadowed by the actor assaulting Rock on stage in response to the comedian making a joke about Smith's wife, Jada Pinkett Smith.Following the assault, Smith was banned from attending any Academy of Motion Picture Arts and Sciences events and banned from the Academy Awards for 10 years."My Next Guest Needs No Introduction with David Letterman" will debut on May 20.
CELEBRITIES
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Gilbert Gottfried
Person
Heidi Gardner
Person
Samuel Alito
Person
Drew Barrymore
Person
David Bowie
Person
Colin Jost
Person
Lorne Michaels
Person
Chills
Person
Chloe Fineman
Person
Kate Mckinnon
Person
Benedict Cumberbatch
Collider

'SNL': Benedict Cumberbatch Can't Get Cecily Strong to the Fainting Couch in Time

Benedict Cumberbatch came back to Saturday Night Live with musical guest Arcade Fire and with him came an entire episode filled with great sketches. Just when you think one is just "okay", it ends up having a great ending or a joke that stays with you even after the show as moved on, and it was just an all-around fun episode of the comedy series.
TV & VIDEOS
Hello Magazine

Robin Roberts in tears as she makes confession about partner Amber Laign

Robin Roberts got emotional as she opened up about her relationship with partner Amber Laign, especially in the midst of a challenging health battle. The Good Morning America star made an appearance on The Ellen DeGeneres Show to promote her new book, Brighter By the Day. VIDEO: Robin Roberts enjoys...
CELEBRITIES
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Snl#Kenmore#Citgo#Review#Twitter
geekspin

Chris Rock finally breaks his silence on Will Smith’s infamous Oscars slap

For the first time ever, Chris Rock has finally addressed the now-infamous slapping incident between him and Will Smith at the 94th Academy Awards last month. Rock directly referenced the slap during his sold-out show at Baltimore’s Lyric Performing Arts Center on Friday, April 22nd. He, however, only talked about it for a few seconds and quickly moved on with his set.
BALTIMORE, MD
HollywoodLife

Ellen DeGeneres Breaks Down In Tears As She Reflects On 25th Anniversary Of Coming Out: Watch

As Ellen DeGeneres wraps up the last remaining episodes of her talk show, she celebrated the 25th anniversary of her coming out. During Thursday’s (April 28) The Ellen DeGeneres Show, the LGBTQ+ icon broke down in tears after she showed a video of the coming out moment, telling the audience that she was tearing up because she recalled the impact she made all those years ago.
CELEBRITIES
Outsider.com

‘Wheel of Fortune’: What Is Pat Sajak’s Salary?

Wheel of Fortune host Pat Sajak has been helping people win at the popular puzzle game for decades now and it’s been profitable. He and co-host Vanna White did sign new contracts to host the game show into the 2023-24 season. Yes, it is possible that Sajak earns more than what we find out at this time.
TV SHOWS
The Independent

Laughter erupts in courtroom after Johnny Depp says he doesn’t watch his own movies

Laughter erupted in courtroom after Johnny Depp said he doesn’t watch his own movies and couldn’t recall the question he was asked. “I don’t watch them. I feel better not watching them. What was the question again?” Mr Depp said to laughter from the room. Johnny Depp trial – latest updates“Order in the court, or I will have you removed,” Judge Azcarate said. “Understood? Thank you.”The defamation trial between Mr Depp and Amber Heard began on Monday 11 April in Fairfax, Virginia following Mr Depp’s lawsuit against his ex-wife in March 2019. Mr Depp is arguing that she defamed him...
CELEBRITIES
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Funny Moments
NewsBreak
Disney
NewsBreak
Entertainment
NewsBreak
TV & Videos
NewsBreak
Celebrities
CinemaBlend

After Stephen Colbert Jokes About James Corden Returning To Doctor Who, Fans Are Pondering The Idea

James Corden is officially stepping down as host of The Late Late Show in 2023 and will return to the UK after years of entertaining fans by singing with celebrities in cars (but not driving) and making the occasional film appearance. Though his time on late-night network television is over, it’s fair to say that his career will continue in some way. Stephen Colbert recently joked that he’ll head back to Doctor Who and, now, fans are pondering the idea.
CELEBRITIES
CinemaBlend

After Nick Cannon, Other Daytime TV Cancellations, One Talk Show Just Got Some Good News

The world of daytime TV talk shows has been thrown into upheaval lately, with longtime staples like The Ellen Degeneres Show and Maury coming to an end, as well as newcomers like Nick Cannon, which was canceled after just one season. Meanwhile, Sherri Shepherd prepares to debut her new show, amid The Wendy Williams Show's cancellation. Amid all the shakeup, however, one perennial series just announced some good news.
TV & VIDEOS
Variety

Amy Schumer Says Death Threats Against Her Got ‘So Bad’ After the Oscars: ‘The Misogyny Is Unbelievable’

Click here to read the full article. Amy Schumer revealed on the April 13 episode of “The Howard Stern Show” that her seat filler joke at the 2022 Oscars with Jesse Plemons and Kirsten Dunst resulted in death threats against her from people who thought she had “disrespected” Dunst (via Yahoo Entertainment). The bit found Schumer mistaking the Oscar-nominated Dunst for a seat filler and kicking her out of her seat, much to Plemons’ bafflement. Schumer explained to upset fans the day after the Oscars that the seat filler joke “was a choreographed bit” and that Dunst was in on the...
CELEBRITIES
Daily Mail

Still got those Hungry Eyes! Jennifer Grey, 62, RETURNS as Frances 'Baby' Houseman in Dirty Dancing sequel... 35 years after falling for Patrick Swayze's Johnny Castle

Nearly 35 years after the original Dirty Dancing hit theaters, a new sequel is in the works, with Jennifer Grey slated to return. Lionsgate made the announcement during their CinemaCon presentation on Thursday evening, via EW. While no further details were given, a voiceover during the presentation simply said, 'Jennifer...
THEATER & DANCE
The Independent

Dave Chappelle reveals the man who attacked him on stage told him his motives afterwards

At a secret comedy show in Los Angeles last night (5 May), Dave Chappelle shared more details about his experience of being attacked on stage earlier this week.Chappelle, 48, was performing at the Hollywood Bowl on Tuesday night (3 May) as part of the Netflix is a Joke festival when a man rushed on to the stage and attacked him, carrying a replica handgun fitted with an ejecting knife blade.Immediately after the altercation, the attacker – since identified as 23-year-old Isaiah Lee – was detained by security and removed from the scene. Watch footage of the attack here.Chappelle yesterday...
CELEBRITIES
Popculture

Former 'Dancing With the Stars' Host Brooke Burke Slams Current Host Tyra Banks

Brooke Burke didn't hold back when it came to her opinion of Tyra Banks on Dancing With the Stars. The former Mirrorball winner and DWTS host from 2010 to 2013 said she didn't think the dance competition series was the place for a "diva" to be hosting when asked about Banks' performance during the Behind The Velvet Rope with David Yontef podcast.
THEATER & DANCE

Comments / 0

Community Policy