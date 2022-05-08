ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Ada, OK

Authorities Searching For Suspect That Led Officers On Pursuit

By Hunter McKee
 3 days ago
A manhunt is underway in Ada, as police are looking for a suspect who they believe is armed in dangerous. It happened Saturday morning, following a pursuit.

The suspect was last seen carrying a rifle through these trees near Highway 3 and S. Oak. The Oklahoma Highway Patrol (OHP), along with Ada and Lighthorse Police quickly set up a perimeter.

"We believe that he is still inside that perimeter and they’re doing a lot of different things as far as grid searching and things like that, said Trooper Eric Foster, with the OHP. "From the air and the ground."

Investigators said it started as a traffic stop, but that’s when the suspect tried to speed away. It didn’t last long until his truck went off the road and up onto a hill.

"Exited the pickup truck with a rifle," said Foster. "The trooper took cover."

Officers could be seen with their rifles drawn, doing what they could to keep the area secure.

Investigators had multiple roads in the area blocked off and are using drones, dogs, and even an aircraft to search the area.

They have not yet identified the suspect and are unsure why he fled in the first place. Fortunately, no one was injured during the pursuit.

"It may go on for several more hours, but the public can be assured it’s going to be safe because we’re here," Foster said.

The suspect was last seen wearing black t-shirt and blue jeans. Investigators said if you do happen to see anyone suspicious in the area to call police.

