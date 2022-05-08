Ben's Overnight Forecast 5/7/2022

A Charlottesville woman died from injuries sustained in a single-vehicle crash on Route 29 in Nelson County on Saturday. Danielle L. Jones, 34, died at the scene. She was wearing a seatbelt, according to Virginia State Police. At 4:28 a.m. on Saturday, State Police responded to a single-vehicle crash on...
(WFXR) — Virginians who are living in a 540 area code region will begin 10-digit dialing beginning this weekend. The State Corporation Commission (SCC) says that this second step in a June 2020 relief plan will begin on Saturday, May 14. This will impact the northwestern and southwestern portions of Virginia, including the following cities: […]
The health department reported 14,126 more people tested positive for COVID-19 out of the 83,67 PCR tests processed over the past week. That brings Virginia's total number of coronavirus cases to 1,715,478.
FAIRFIELD, Va. (WHSV) - The National Weather Service in Blacksburg has confirmed straight-line wind damage and a tornado in the storms from Friday night in Rockbridge county. This storm did have a severe thunderstorm warning on it and this is the same storm that prompted a tornado warning in Augusta County. While rotation was detected on radar in Augusta county, the damage was from straight-line winds in Greenville, Lyndhurst and Waynesboro.
WASHINGTON COUNTY, Va. (WJHL) – Police are investigating after a fatal crash in Washington County, Virginia. According to a press release from Virginia State Police (VSP), a 2019 Kia Sorento was traveling east on Route 58 when it struck a 2007 Pontiac Gran-prix that drive into the path of the SUV from Bethel Road. The […]
A road project being built through a part of Southwest Virginia, where the state’s elk population is growing, has led transportation researchers to consider new measures to avoid traffic collisions with the supersized deer relatives that can weigh as much as 1,000 pounds. As the state works to complete Buchanan County’s Corridor Q project, which […]
The post Virginia researchers considering new ways to warn drivers about elk crossings appeared first on Virginia Mercury.
Investigated how many historic sites are at risk of flooding in Virginia using data from Federal Emergency Management Agency’s National Risk Index and the National Register of Historic Places. Originally published on stacker.com, part of the TownNews Content Exchange.
FREDERICKSBURG, Va. — After severe erosion impacted Interstate 95 near Fredericksburg, an emergency maintenance repair is taking place. The work to repair the damage on I-95 southbound in Fredericksburg at the 131-mile marker will mean that a lane will be closed as crews work to fix the issue. The single-lane closure is estimated to last until May 20, according to the Virginia Department of Transportation.
(WHSV) - It was a very busy day on Friday as heavy rain moved through the area, along with severe thunderstorms. There was a batch of rain that moved through the area Friday morning before we saw a lull in activity. Then, more heavy rain arrived in the evening causing...
AUGUSTA COUNTY, Va. (WHSV) - UPDATE: As of 5:16 p.m., this crash has been cleared, although motorists may still experience some delays in the area. On US-340 (Stuarts Draft Hwy) in Augusta County near Gloucester Rd; Rt. 1512N/S (Augusta County), motorists can expect delays due to a vehicle crash. All...
Here’s a look at some of the stories we’ll be following today as they make headlines across Southwest Virginia:. Ramp closures in Rockbridge County could impact your nighttime travels this week. At exit 205, which is the interchange between Interstate 81 and Route 606, the southbound on-ramp will be closed nightly through Thursday from 8 p.m. to 6 a.m. Crews are repositioning concrete barriers and paving. It’s part of a $4.7 million interchange improvement project.
HARRISONBURG, Va. (WHSV) - Work in the area of the small section of Grattan Street between South Main and Liberty streets will cause the small crossover lane to be closed this week. Work crews are expected to arrive at the scene Monday morning, May 9, and remain on location until...
Augusta County woman named to Governor's commission to combat antisemitism. Augusta County woman named to Governor's commission to combat antisemitism. WHSV News at Noon (Recurring) - VOD - clipped version. Updated: May. 6, 2022 at 5:06 PM UTC. Live to VOD recordings of WHSV newscast.
STAUNTON, Va. (WHSV) - Six linemen from Shenandoah Valley Electric Cooperative are gearing up to compete in the “Gaff-n-Go” Lineworker’s Rodeo in Richmond on Saturday. The rodeo consists of lineworkers from across the commonwealth competing in various events like pole climbing and rescue. There are journeymen teams,...
BOTETOURT COUNTY, Va. – It’s the moment pizza lovers across the Roanoke Valley have been waiting for. The highly-anticipated Lil’ Cucci’s Pizzeria is set to open in Botetourt County on May 24. Its new location will open along the Roanoke-Botetourt County line at 674 Teresa Lane...
RUCKERSVILLE, Va. (CBS19 NEWS) -- Some people in Greene County are finding it hard to go outside because they say their septic system is emitting an awful smell. It's happening on Mannie Court within the Oxford Hills subdivision in Ruckersville. Lena Russo and Lindsey Bartleson, who both live in the...
Comments / 0