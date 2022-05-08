Ben's Overnight Forecast 5/7/2022

Here’s a look at some of the stories we’ll be following today as they make headlines across Southwest Virginia:. Ramp closures in Rockbridge County could impact your nighttime travels this week. At exit 205, which is the interchange between Interstate 81 and Route 606, the southbound on-ramp will be closed nightly through Thursday from 8 p.m. to 6 a.m. Crews are repositioning concrete barriers and paving. It’s part of a $4.7 million interchange improvement project.

ROCKBRIDGE COUNTY, VA ・ 2 DAYS AGO