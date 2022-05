Yearbooks at a central Florida high school won't be distributed until images of students holding rainbow flags and a “love is love” sign while protesting the state's so-called “Don't Say Gay” law can be covered up. District officials said they don't want anyone thinking that the school supported the students' walkout.Lyman High School Principal Michael Hunter said in a statement on Monday that “pictures and descriptions" documenting a student walk-out in March in response to Florida's Parental Rights in Education law should have been “caught earlier in the review process."The bill, signed into law by Republican Gov. Ron...

EDUCATION ・ 1 DAY AGO