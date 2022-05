FORSTBURG, Md. — The Fairmont State baseball team needed one win today to secure the Mountain East Conference North Division title at Frostburg State this afternoon, but the Bobcats captured both games. Frostburg won the first game by a final of 7-4 and took the second contest in 10 innings by a final of 9-6. The Fighting Falcons will now head to the MEC Conference Tournament as the No. 2 seed from the north division and will face Concord University at 7 p.m. on Thursday night at Linda K. Epling Stadium.

FAIRMONT, WV ・ 4 HOURS AGO