Lynn D. Harrison, 89

Dorathea Janssen Chisholm McCutcheon, age 96, of Lakeland, Florida passed away on Monday, April 18, 2022. Dorathea was with her son, daughter, and granddaughter at her daughter’s home at the time of her passing. Dorathea was born July 13, 1924, in Winter Haven, Florida to John William Janssen and Corrie Dodson, the third of five daughters. Dorathea graduated from Winter Haven High School, Class of 1942, where she was Valedictorian. She went on to graduate from Greensboro College in Greensboro, NC (1942-1942), and transferred to the University of North Carolina, Chapel Hill, NC (1944-1946) to study Journalism, graduating with her bachelor’s degree, Phi Beta Kappa. She enjoyed a prolific career as a journalist writing and editing at radio stations WDAE (Tampa), WBTV (Charlotte, NC), WIRC (Hickory, NC) and WONN (Lakeland), as well as for Advance Magazine (New York City), and in public relations at Union Theological Seminary (New York City) and Brooklyn Community College (New York).

LAKELAND, FL ・ 22 DAYS AGO