Hundreds gather at Red Dirt BBQ & Music Festival in Downtown Tyler

By Diante Marigny
 3 days ago

TYLER, Texas (KETK) – The Red Dirt BBQ and Music Festival was back for its eighth annual event.

Hundreds of people gathered in Downtown Tyler on the square and got to enjoy barbecue and live country music.

From Fort Worth to Tomball and even Lubbock, festival attendees got to taste barbecue from 25 restaurants across Texas.

“The food so far is incredible. This is the best barbecue of all in East Texas” said attendee Mark Bewley.

Organizers said they hope to support the city of Tyler by drawing this crowd downtown every year.

“Being downtown is super important to us because we know downtown is the heart of a community,” said Carleen Dark Bayz, the festival organizer. “If downtown is thriving, the community is thriving and we want to support that as well.”

Six country artists lined the stage in front of the courthouse and tickets were sold out days before the festival began.

“We hope they leave very full like they had just eaten the best food they’ve had all day and had some great live music and saw all their friends and just had the best day ever to kick off the summer,” said Bayz.

Everyone was also excited about being back outside without masks to enjoy time with one another.

“We’re so glad that the masks are in the past and the awkward hugs and fist bumps are in the past,” said attendee Natalie Phillips. “We’re happy to live some normalcy.”

