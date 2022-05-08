Cruisin Main Saturday night; Car Buddies 1st Saturday Cruise

JOPLIN, Mo. – The social media group that was born out of the pandemic in 2020 continues with another cruise. Organizers of Cruisin’ Main apply for a permit from the city to periodically hold the cruise event, “ We created this group to keep everyone informed and up to date .”

The route noted is 11th to 20th. Additionally organizers state, “ the unofficial cruise speed is 15 mph .”

“ This is a cruise! Let’s keep it slow. There are other places to go fast at. If you feel you need to show how super fast your vehicle is I’m asking you to please take it away from Main while we’re trying to cruise. Yes these are public streets but these are my events and I’m asking you kindly not to ruin it for everyone .” – Cruisin’ Main

The sponsor for the cruise Saturday night is Joplin Lock and Key .

Epic Drives Sports Car Rentals of Joplin featured some of their rides at 15th and Main, available for rent during cruise night. Visit their webpage and check out their rides.

Also before the cruise the group Car Buddies hold, First Saturday Cruise, continuing each month through the fall. “ Doc’s Stop Joplin Car Cruise is 1st Saturday of the month this coming Saturday May 7th at 5PM .”

FOLLOW OUR SOCIALS, SEE NEWS WHILE YOU SURF…

Tweets by JoplinNewsFirst

COPYRIGHT 2022 BY KOAM NEWS NOW. ALL RIGHTS RESERVED. THIS MATERIAL MAY NOT BE PUBLISHED, BROADCAST, REWRITTEN OR REDISTRIBUTED.