A 19-year-old girl has a friend a year older than she is that she has known for the last 5 years. Her friend previously was her best friend, until she's come to notice that her friend has a ton of characteristics that she just hates. Her friend is a really negative person, so she's tried not to be so close to her in the last year, but she feels too bad to cut her out of her life entirely. Everybody knows that her friend has a history of not telling the truth and doing things in order to seek out attention. Her friend had 2 boyfriends that dumped her for "being too manipulative" and all their mutual friends have known her to tell tall, tall tales in order to make sure all eyes are on her...

FAMILY RELATIONSHIPS ・ 14 DAYS AGO