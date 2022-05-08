WYK Associates' Fancher earns credential

May is Mental Health Awareness Month. It is our reminder to do a self-check on ourselves and initiate conversations with our family about their well-being. The stigma that once was regarding mental health is gone. Mental health is as important as our physical health. If something hurts, you see a doctor, the same should be true if you are having thoughts of inadequacy or worthlessness. Being honest with yourself is the first step in maintaining your mental health. It is OK to feel sad if something unfavorable has occurred in your life. Being sad for extended periods of time without reason should be a flag that maybe you need to speak with someone. Talking to someone about how you are feeling can do wonders, it can lift that weight from your shoulders. This is your reminder that self-care is the best way to make sure you are there when your loved ones need your help. Remember, you are the most important person in someone’s life!

FAIRMONT, WV ・ 16 HOURS AGO