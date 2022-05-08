WYK Associates' Fancher earns credential

CLARKSBURG, W.Va. (WV News) — WYK Associates Inc. has announced that Canon Fancher, project manager/BIM coordinator, has earned his WELL Accredited Professional (WELL AP) credential. WELL AP signifies expertise within the WELL Building Standard, focusing on human...
At the end of last week, a West Virginian was named national Small Business Person of the Year. Jill Scarbro-McLaury of Winfield was honored by the U.S. Small Business Administration for her success in opening and successfully operating a business that helps children with autism. Also honored as the state...
The West Virginia Cattlemen’s Association has entered into a partnership with Buzz Foods to establish a West Virginia branded ground beef product. This product will come from market cows, which are cows that are being culled from the herd for production reasons. Buzz Foods is a Charleston-based business that...
SHORT GAP, W.Va. (WV News) - After an absence of two years due to the pandemic and its restrictions, the 2022 Mineral County Art Show was once again alive and well and loaded with talent. This year the Art Show hosted over 1,500 visitors who had the opportunity to view...
BRIDGEPORT, W.Va. (WV News) — New products and vendors make up the dozens expected at the Bridgeport Farmers’ Market beginning this weekend. “Opening day is May 15,” board member Debbie Workman said. “We always open the Sunday after Mother’s Day before a very busy season. We’re really looking forward to this season being bountiful and exciting.”
Daily: Weston Arbors, 10 a.m.; Criss Manor, 8:15 and 10:15 a.m.; Weston Commons, 10:30 a.m. Wednesday: Walmart, 12:30 p.m. Call to be put on the list. Thursday: Clover Fork, Orlando, Oil Creek and Walkersville. Out-of-county transportation: Requests for transportation to medical appointments must be made in advance by calling David...
McHENRY — The Garrett Lakes Arts Festival was founded in 1986 and Our Town Theatre was created in 1997. Ben Sincell was GLAF’s design and technical director for 20 years and held the same role with Our Town Theatre for 16 years — holding both roles simultaneously for nearly a decade.
Lewis County Board of Education members approved two companies to complete work at Jane Lew Elementary School and Roanoke Elementary School. True North, LLC, was approved for consulting services for sale of timer at RES. Doss Enterprises was approved in the amount of $125,000 for demolition of the former JLES building. This project also includes the burned-out structure located next to the school.
TWIN FALLS — Caring for plants is no easy task. Watering, managing sunlight, feeding the right nutrients, watching for disease and transplanting at the right time can be make or break a gardener's success. "Being gentle is important," Filer junior Brodie Every said. "If you are rough, you can...
LEWISBURG, W.Va. (AP) — The State Fair of West Virginia is launching an art contest and invites entries this month. The image should be 11 inches by 14 inches or 11 inches by 17 inches and done in oil, acrylic, watercolor or pastels. The winning entry will be featured...
The Lewis County Senior Center is looking for two to five volunteers to help deliver meals to senior citizens. There are three routes to choose from in Lewis County. Deliveries begin at 10:15 a.m. Route times vary, but the average is one to two hours. Vehicle provided. Valid driver’s license required. Call the center at 304-269-5738 to volunteer.
Retiring personnel from the Lewis County school system were honored with a reception on Monday, May 9. A combined 327 years of service were represented. Lewis County High School Principal John Whiston commended the retiring personnel for their dedication to students and families throughout their careers. “We can’t measure the...
May is Mental Health Awareness Month. It is our reminder to do a self-check on ourselves and initiate conversations with our family about their well-being. The stigma that once was regarding mental health is gone. Mental health is as important as our physical health. If something hurts, you see a doctor, the same should be true if you are having thoughts of inadequacy or worthlessness. Being honest with yourself is the first step in maintaining your mental health. It is OK to feel sad if something unfavorable has occurred in your life. Being sad for extended periods of time without reason should be a flag that maybe you need to speak with someone. Talking to someone about how you are feeling can do wonders, it can lift that weight from your shoulders. This is your reminder that self-care is the best way to make sure you are there when your loved ones need your help. Remember, you are the most important person in someone’s life!
We’ve added a bed swing to our front porch. But Gary and I cannot take credit for the installation and all of its hooks and ropes. Nor did we build it. Neither of us possesses the know-how to create furniture. We leave that to creative geniuses. Talking about creativity...
